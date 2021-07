Discontinued in the U.S. in 2021, Toyota’s iconic SUV, the Land Cruiser, isn’t disappearing entirely. The new LC300 model will be available overseas and finally fixes several problems U.S. Land Cruiser owners have noted for years. While news of an improved but unavailable Toyota Land Cruiser model is doubtlessly disappointing to U.S. enthusiasts, many of those improvements may find their way into the new Lexus LX. Here’s what we know about the LC300 and what U.S. Land Cruiser fans may have to look forward to.