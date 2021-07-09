It’s Game Time With Rezzil Player 22 Kicking off This Summer
It’s been football fever this month in Europe with the Euro 2020 event about to conclude on Sunday with an epic final featuring Italy and England. If you love the beautiful game and think you’re headers are the stuff of legend then those skills can be put to the test later this summer. REZZIL, the developer behind pro training virtual reality (VR) software Rezzil Player 21 has announced a new project exclusively for Oculus Quest, Rezzil Player 22.www.vrfocus.com
