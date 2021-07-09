Prison Guard Who Had Sex with Susan Smith Says Child Killer Did Drugs to Replace 'Male Attention'
Susan Smith's former cellmates and a prison guard who had sex with her are speaking out about the infamous woman's checkered time behind bars. Smith's incarceration has been marred by disciplinary infractions involving drug use and sex with prison employees. Revelations about her activity are made in Friday's episode of Lifetime's Cellmate Secrets, narrated by Angie Harmon, which airs tonight at 10 ET/9 CT. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)people.com
Comments / 0