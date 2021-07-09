Go Inside Chip & Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Network in PEOPLE's New Special Edition

For anyone who’s ever watched an episode of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Fixer Upper, it's always been apparent that Mr. Gaines can be a little unpredictable and childlike. That's part of what made the show fun, as he balanced out his wife’s more gentle and logical approach to most situations, and their chemistry hasn't changed even after the show's end. His unpredictability came out during the pandemic, too, as Chip Gaines decided to grow out his hair. Of course, everyone had something to say online, but has anyone asked how his family feels about the new look?