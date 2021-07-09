Cancel
Go Inside Chip & Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Network in PEOPLE's New Special Edition

By Allison Adato
People
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years after Chip and Joanna Gaines closed the door on Fixer Upper, the HGTV megahit that launched their home-renovation empire, the home renovation stars have returned!. "Can you imagine Evel Knievel on a Tuesday afternoon after retirement?" asks Chip, invoking the famous 1970s motorcycle stunt performer as the ultimate restless retiree. "He's probably freaking out." Turns out, being a daredevil—even one who thrills with a hammer rather than a chopper—"is really addictive."

