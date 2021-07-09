Cancel
Public Health

Public vaccination opportunities: Week of July 12-18

Posted by 
Springfield, Missouri
Springfield, Missouri
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2McBP5_0as9qdjW00

Local hospitals continue to see a surge in patients and ICU admissions due to severe illness caused by the COVID-19 Delta variant.

As of Thursday, 192 individuals were being treated for COVID-19 at Springfield hospitals. Compared to last month on June 9, 92 individuals were being treated. 70 individuals are currently in the ICU. The seven-day rolling average for new cases is 154 -- a 21% increase over the past week.

Young and healthy individuals are particularly being impacted by the Delta variant. Cases in individuals ages 0-4 increased 203% from June 21-July 4 compared to the previous two weeks. Everyone 12 and older is strongly encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible to not only protect themselves, but children who are not yet eligible for vaccine.

The vaccines are safe, effective and help prevent severe illness and hospitalizations. It is strongly recommended that individuals who have previously had a COVID-19 infection get vaccinated to help build protection against the Delta variant.

Below is a list of opportunities for individuals to receive vaccine for the week of July 12-18:

Monday, July 12

  • James River Church West (JVCHC) – 3953 W. Farm Road 168 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Tuesday, July 13

  • Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (SGCHD) – 220 W. Farm Road 182 from 8-10 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • James River Church North (JVCHC) – 3225 N. Farm Road 123 from 10 a.m.-2p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Woodfield Park Apartments (SGCHD) – 2759 E. Pythian from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Oakwood Place Apartments, Republic (SGCHD) – 810 N. Oakwood Ave, Republic from 6-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Wednesday, July 14

  • Strafford Senior Center (JVCHC) – 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford from 8-10 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • James River Church Ozark (JVCHC) – 6100 N. 19th St., Ozark from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Price Cutter (SGCHD) – 712 W. Commercial St. from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Thursday, July 15

  • Springfield Fire Station #1 (SGCHD) – 720 E. Grand from 1-4 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Friday, July 16

  • Asian World Market (JVCHC) – 2904 S. Campbell Ave. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Hotel Vandivort (SGCHD) – 305 E. Walnut St. from 1-3 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Price Cutter (SGCHD) – 1831 W. Kearney from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Saturday, July 17

  • Dickerson Park Zoo (SGCHD) – 1401 W. Norton from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Hope and Anchor Church (JVCHC) – 2216 W. College St. from 9-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Farmers Market of the Ozarks (SGCHD) – 2144 E. Republic Rd. from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
  • C-Street Farmers Market (JVCHC) – 321 E. Commercial St. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

These opportunities are in addition to the recurring vaccination clinics at Jordan Valley Community Health Center’s Benton Clinic at 618 N. Benton. Jordan Valley is offering walk-in vaccinations for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., with extended hours on Tuesday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. COVID-19 vaccines are also available by appointment or walk-in through CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital Springfield.

A list of these events and additional opportunities can be found at vaccine417.com or by calling (417) 874-1211.

Individuals may save time by registering for clinics in advance at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator. Individuals who pre-register should bring their ID and Vaccine Navigator patient identification number with them to the event. Individuals 12-17 must have parent/guardian consent.

Businesses and organizations interested in hosting a one-time or recurring COVID-19 vaccination clinic should contact the Health Department’s Outreach Team at [email protected] or call 417-874-1211 for more information.

##

Inquiries from the public can be made by contacting the Health Department’s call center at (417) 874-1211 or by email at [email protected].

Media may contact the Health Department PIO Team by call or text at 417-380-2556 or email at [email protected].

Springfield-Greene County Health Department

“Helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.”

health.springfieldmo.gov | facebook.com/SGCHD | twitter.com/SGCHD

417-864-1658

227 E. Chestnut Expressway

