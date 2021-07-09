Cancel
Texarkana, TX

New Pizza Buffet Restaurant Now Open in Texarkana

By Mario Garcia
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 9 days ago
Texarkana has got another Pizza buffet restaurant and it's located out in the Liberty Eylau district of the city. Pizza on Main at 4707 South Lake Drive is now open for business. Pizza on Main will be offering a variety of items such as pizza, subs, salad, wings, and pasta. The new family-owned restaurant will be serving up some of the freshest pizza around town. They also feature a Kid's night every Wednesday night where kids from 5-11 can eat for just $1.99, limited to 2 per adult. They also have a delicious salad bar serving up some of the freshest vegetables and ingredients.

Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Texarkana, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Loves Ice Cream – National Ice Cream Day

This Sunday, July 18, is National Ice Cream Day, and what better way to cool off on a hot summer day than with a scoop of delicious refreshing ice cream. Whether it's store-bought ice cream, homemade, or visiting an ice cream store in Texarkana, you can bet it will put a smile on your face. There's just something really special about ice cream that seems to always put you in a better mood depending on your day. Back in my day, there weren't many flavors to choose from, now the possibilities are endless with so many combinations that will make your head spin and your tongue tingle.
Texarkana, TX
Kicker 102.5

Is This The Best Party Home For Sale In Texarkana?

Ok, technically I believe the term is supposed to be "entertaining," which if you wanted to do some of that, this might be your perfect home. This amazing listing on Texas Blvd in Texarkana, Texas is currently priced at $1.1 Million, a little out of my price range, but what a house.
Louisiana State
Kicker 102.5

Amazing Prehistoric Park a Must Visit in South Louisiana

Hey Texarkana, I know you've heard of Jurassic Park but have you heard of Prehistoric Park in Louisiana?. Prehistoric Park in Henderson, Louisiana offers a unique, natural setting with approximately 12 acres to explore a wide variety of some of the most feared dinosaurs from the Jurassic period on earth. At every turn on the paved walkways, you'll encounter these monster predators up close and personal. Some of the dinosaurs use animatronics to make them come to life right before your eyes.
Texarkana, AR
Kicker 102.5

What Texarkana Business Do We Need To Revive?

I wanted to know what Texarkana businesses we need to bring back and I wanted your input. So I put it on our Facebook Page for you to let us know what business we need to revive. From family-friendly businesses to some of the old-time favorites the answers to our...

