Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Residence W by Fws Work

homeadore.com
 9 days ago

Residence W is a modern wooden apartment located in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, designed in 2021 by Fws Work. “An apartment renovation in Qinpu, Taiwan that embraces tranquility through a tactile palette of materials and refined craftsmanship.”. Residence W is designed by fws_work to bring a sense of tranquility to a...

homeadore.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Photography#Long Day#Glass#Residence W
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignHGTV

Installing a Tile Floor

In a kitchen or bathroom, stone or ceramic surfaces resist water, odors and, above all, they are easy to clean. If you selected natural stone over ceramic tile, be aware that stone must be sealed to prevent staining. Also, natural stone can be less durable than ceramic. Tools and Materials.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Apartment in Maggiolina by Nomade Architettura Interior Design

Apartment in Maggiolina is a modern dwelling located in Milan, Italy, designed in 2021 by Nomade Architettura Interior Design. From the moment the first ideas for a project come to life, you can’t wait for the apartment to come to fruition. Never has this been more true, especially for this...
Lifestylehomeadore.com

Mountain Retreat by Magdalena Bach

Mountain Retreat is a amazing home located in North Carolina, United States, designed by Magdalena Bach. The architectural concept behind this project on a top of a North Carolina mountain was to create a retreat where nature is in focus and which accommodates the leisure and luxury of vacation living, while flowing perfectly into the surrounding nature.
Visual Arthomeadore.com

HAGE by FH2L Arquitectos

HAGE is a modern single family house located in Spain, designed in 2021 by FH2L Arquitectos. The determining elements for the design have been the dialogue between the natural terrain of the plot with its views. Simple lines and clear volumes, natural lighting and horizontal features combine harmoniously. The access...
Santa Monica, CAhomeadore.com

Split House by Kovac Design Studio

Split House is a contemporary residence located in Santa Monica, California, designed in 2016 by Kovac Design Studio. Split House’s primary conceptual move is the placement of the master suite and bedrooms in dual, hull-like volumes on the second level. The forms are clearly separate, yet are responsive to each other, and create a fluid double-height space in their interstice. A slender bridge joins the two, and glazing above and at both ends incorporates an internal brise-soleil, etched to recall the shifting silhouettes of wind-blown palms. The nautical, tropical feel continues at the rear of the property, where a gangway connects the second floor to the to the pool area. Beyond is an intimately scaled cabana, which accommodates a guest suite and a fire pit.
Designhomeadore.com

Reflections of the Past by Firm Architects

Reflections of the Past is an industrial apartment located in Amsterdam, Netherlands, designed in 2021 by Firm Architects. The wish of the client was a special private residence in Amsterdam. The aim was to create an honest, masculine, and architectural space with the largest possible usable floor space. No standard home, no compromises. A sustainable apartment. Unique and made to measure. Firm architects designed and realized a conceptual living environment from scratch.
Interior Designvivaglammagazine.com

Home Renovations: Kitchen Improvements That Makes a Difference

Home improvements are one of the things you must consider to make your home good as new even though many years have passed by. It makes your home a beautiful paradise, as it should be for every homeowner. If not, a home will just grow old and would need some repairing now and then.
Interior Designaspiremetro.com

Reinvent Your Outdoor Space For Summer With These Helpful Tips

Has there ever been a more important year to reinvent your outdoor space for summer? Perhaps you’re still spending more time at home due to health-related restrictions. Or maybe the warmth of the season is calling you outside. Whatever the reason, smart choices can help make sure that you are making the most of your outdoor spaces.
Interior Designcityscopemag.com

How to Create Cozier Outdoor Spaces

Your outdoor space can be an outside oasis – not only an extension of your home, but also a special place for family dinners, gatherings with friends, or just some alone time in nature. But how can you make that space feel personal, comfortable, and inviting? Local experts weigh in.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Advantages Of Having a Glass Pergola And Tons Of Inspiration

Have you ever thought about having a glass ceiling in your home? Because that is the proposal of the glass pergola. This structure, which is traditionally made of wood, has been covered with glass for some time now, making it more modern and functional. Come find out more about the...
Environmentlushome.com

How to Reuse and Recycle Wood Pallets in Gardens and Outdoor Rooms, 55 DIY Ideas

Recycling wood pallets creates modern furniture and wall decorations and offers fantastic opportunities to brighten outdoor home decorating with unique DIY designs. Salvaged wood is a perfect material for building fences, decorative screens, outdoor furniture, and sunshades. Outdoor swimming pools with wooden skirts and original planters are beautiful ways to add original and cheap decorations to outdoor spaces.
Los Angeles, CAhomeadore.com

Grand View Oak Residence by Hsu Mccullough

Grand View Oak Residence is a contemporary house located in Los Angeles, California, redesigned in 2019 by Hsu McCulloug. The story of this house begins with a tree: A 100-year old oak that anchors the back third of the lot. With it’s twisting, broad canopy, Hsu McCullough was inspired to...
Lincoln, NHconwaydailysun.com

Real Estate Corner: Itty bitty bathroom bonanza

Since we've been chatting a bit about remodeling (both in real life and in these articles) I figured it was time to address the small bathroom. In my cabin over in Lincoln (over a decade ago) the bathroom was squeezed between the two main rooms of the home. This made...
Home & Gardenhomeadore.com

Awnings Vs. Canopies: How Are They Different?

When you are looking for a protected outdoor space that offers you shade from the scorching sun and a pleasant place to witness mesmerizing sunset, awnings and canopies are the two considerable options one has to choose from. But, it is often challenging for people to choose between the two....
Interior Designjacquelynclark.com

Peep the Design Trend That’s Setting Hearts Aflutter

Something I’ve been noticing popping up in the design world significantly more often these days is natural stone walls used as interior accents. The moment I first laid eyes on this look I swear my heart skipped a beat. Whether it’s clad on a fireplace surround, or a brick backsplash in the kitchen (my favourite!), I love that they instantly add warmth and soul to a space. I’m not going to lie, I’m not sad to see it happening far and wide right now. The key to ensuring it doesn’t feel too over-the-top thematic is to contrast the natural stone walls with a lot of clean lines and modern elements. Here are a few examples that have executed the natural stone wall look particularly well.
Interior DesignDezeen

Napier Clarke Architects modernises "uninspiring" 1970s house

Napier Clarke Architects has renovated a 1970s house in Buckinghamshire, England, adding a glazed entrance link and converting the former garage into a kitchen clad in charred timber. The Samarkand house occupies a tree-lined 0.4-acre site in Little Kingshill on the outskirts of the village of Great Missenden. The brick-clad,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Rental With Vintage Finds and DIY Murals Is a Perfect ‘1980s Art Deco’ Vibe

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m non-binary and queer. Honestly that’s reflected in my home because being queer for me has been accepting myself and accepting the weird. And my space is truly a mesh of myself and just full-on weird. I sell vintage furniture, so my apartment is a mixture of all my favorite pieces I’ve found.
Home & Gardenhomeadore.com

Villa Katsura by OBM International

Villa Katsura is a luxury beachfront residence influenced by Japanese architecture and designed by OBM International. It is located on the island of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands. Description. The owners of this beachfront oasis enlisted OBMI, a global architectural design firm known for its work in high-end...
Lifestylereecenichols.com

26312 W 110 Terrace

Have a Star Spangled Celebration at this All American 1 1/2 story! Pies, Fries & the Fourth of July are extra fun at this Firecracker Special. Chill out when you grill out on the private deck overlooking nature! Put a Fun Spin on your Summer here. A proven winner nestled in the heart of Cedar Creek Subdivision. A handsome well designed plan with finished walkout lower level. Entertain with ease! Slice your watermelon on the large island & serve up your guests in the dining room with carefree tile flooring. Main level Master Suite of course! plus main level laundry. Generous upper level bedrooms for the perfect teen retreat! The fun continues with a walk-behind bar and media room in the basement. Make sure to see the huge bonus rec room for workouts, ping pong or slumber parties. Easy to work from home with handy desk/work area just off the hearth room. Gardeners will love the big deck for all their plants & flowers. Plenty of privacy in the rear yard! An ideal location in every way! Electric car charger for Tesla owners in 3 car garage. This resort style neighborhood offers 2 salt water pools, 65 acre sailing lake, volleyball, pickle ball, indoor gym, clubhouse facilities, butterfly garden, miles of trails!

Comments / 0

Community Policy