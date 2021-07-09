Residence W by Fws Work

Have a Star Spangled Celebration at this All American 1 1/2 story! Pies, Fries & the Fourth of July are extra fun at this Firecracker Special. Chill out when you grill out on the private deck overlooking nature! Put a Fun Spin on your Summer here. A proven winner nestled in the heart of Cedar Creek Subdivision. A handsome well designed plan with finished walkout lower level. Entertain with ease! Slice your watermelon on the large island & serve up your guests in the dining room with carefree tile flooring. Main level Master Suite of course! plus main level laundry. Generous upper level bedrooms for the perfect teen retreat! The fun continues with a walk-behind bar and media room in the basement. Make sure to see the huge bonus rec room for workouts, ping pong or slumber parties. Easy to work from home with handy desk/work area just off the hearth room. Gardeners will love the big deck for all their plants & flowers. Plenty of privacy in the rear yard! An ideal location in every way! Electric car charger for Tesla owners in 3 car garage. This resort style neighborhood offers 2 salt water pools, 65 acre sailing lake, volleyball, pickle ball, indoor gym, clubhouse facilities, butterfly garden, miles of trails!
