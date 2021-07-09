Residence W by Fws Work

Something I’ve been noticing popping up in the design world significantly more often these days is natural stone walls used as interior accents. The moment I first laid eyes on this look I swear my heart skipped a beat. Whether it’s clad on a fireplace surround, or a brick backsplash in the kitchen (my favourite!), I love that they instantly add warmth and soul to a space. I’m not going to lie, I’m not sad to see it happening far and wide right now. The key to ensuring it doesn’t feel too over-the-top thematic is to contrast the natural stone walls with a lot of clean lines and modern elements. Here are a few examples that have executed the natural stone wall look particularly well.