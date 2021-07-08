Cancel
Business

Papa John’s says it will pay $2.5M in bonuses to workers

By Jonathan Maze
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePapa John’s on Thursday said it would invest about $2.5 million in its workforce, including various bonuses to some 14,000 new and existing workers at its company-owned restaurants and in its supply chain. The company said it would offer $50 referral bonuses to employees for every new hire they bring...

