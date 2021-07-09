Lucknow Central Public School grade 8 grads

The Equity Committee will meet Monday at 7 PM. All are welcome!. Welcome all, and a special welcome to Dr. Kelley! (please type your role into your Zoom name) Sharing Board of Education acknowledgment statement a. first read approved at BOE meeting 6/15/21. b. second read will be 7/27/21. Committee...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Beatrice Public Schools on Thursday released its plans for handling COVID-19 during the upcoming school year. The district says it plans to “operate in a traditional learning environment” during the 2021-2022 school year. That could change if there is a state directed health measure or federal...
According to Harrison County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Harry Burchett, the local school district is looking forward to a pre-pandemic return to normalcy. “We anticipate every one of our students to return to in-person learning when school begins in August,” Burchett said on Wednesday morning. “We also welcome the return of all activities the we had before the pandemic and any new ones that might have been added since then.”
Results from a self-evaluation survey completed by two-thirds of the members of the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education show that the board members think the board’s relationship with the superintendent, members of the community and one another could be improved. In all, six of the board’s nine...
The truancy rate at Beecher City Grade School fell to one percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a East Central Reporter analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 97 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent...
STOCKTON–There are many changes unfolding in the Stockton School District this summer. Perhaps one of the biggest changes is on the administrative side as high school principal Casey Downey …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
The School Board’s Curriculum and Instruction Committee is reviewing proposed changes to the district’s policy governing grading and homework assignments, aiming to make homework an equitably-applied learning tool instead of an assessment of mastery of a subject. The updated Policy 5030 also will not permit a single assignment or assessment...
Twenty-one local students graduated from Reach Cyber School has month. Friends, family and faculty celebrated the Class of 2021 graduates from Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and Fulton counties in a special commencement ceremony in June. The local students were among 658 high school seniors, Reach Cyber’s third graduating class, who participated...
Perry Public Schools has slated August 12 as the first day of school for the 2021-22 school year-one month away! Student enrollment information will be announced soon as the date edges closer. Parents and guardians can view the 2021- 22 school year calendar at https://bit.ly/3xE2OaS to see important dates, holidays, expected school closures, early releases and more.
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — Though they’ve put away their caps and gowns, one group of local graduates will be back in their district’s classrooms before long. On July 7, the Appoquinimink School District honored four 2021 high school graduates — Angelie Ross-Jimenez, Jordan Johnson, Madison Billips and Ashley Middleton — by offering them employment at their alma maters upon obtaining teaching degrees.
Registration for the Iuka Grade School (K-8) will be held on Monday, July 26, from 8-3, and also on Tuesday, July 27th, from 12-7. Parents are welcome to come any time on these two days that is convenient for you. We ask you to only send one parent in to register your child or children. Please do not bring any children with you. If you have been vaccinated for Covid you do not need to wear a face mask.
ALTOONA, Pa — The Altoona Area School District's school board just approved a new backpack policy change for the upcoming school year that affects all students grades 6 through 12. During the AASD's school board meeting on june 21st, the board approved the changes to the student code of conduct...
Sweetwater ISD will be purchasing all the school supplies needed for the 21-22 school year for every elementary student in grades preK-5. No supplies will need to be purchased by parents/guardians for any child in these grade levels. Details on grades 6-12 will be issued soon as some supplies may...
The Smith Family Foundation is having an event on August 6th for recent Mercer County high school graduates. The event will be held at 471 Parkway Ave in Trenton from 11am- 1pm. During the event, high school graduates from Mercer County will receive a college freshman care package. You must...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A public charter school is moving into a Providence Public Schools building under an agreement announced Wednesday. A letter sent to Fortes-Lima complex families said Achievement First will move into the Fortes side. Providence pre-K classes will be on the first floor. All K through 5th...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board says the majority of school supplies will be provided in the upcoming school year for Pre-K through 8th grade students. Per the Calcasieu Parish School Board:. Basic school supplies for all students in Pre-K through 8th grade will be provided...
Three high school graduates from Cattaraugus County recently received scholarship awards being made for the first time from newly established scholarship funds, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community. Gabriel Snyder, of Ellicottville Central School, and West Valley Academy and Central School’s Chloe Chai received the Elisa B. Hughey Memorial Scholarship...
