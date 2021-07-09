Lucknow Central Public School grade 8 grads

Registration for the Iuka Grade School (K-8) will be held on Monday, July 26, from 8-3, and also on Tuesday, July 27th, from 12-7. Parents are welcome to come any time on these two days that is convenient for you. We ask you to only send one parent in to register your child or children. Please do not bring any children with you. If you have been vaccinated for Covid you do not need to wear a face mask.