Casper, WY

Parade Day marching back into Casper on Tuesday

By Ellen Gerst
Star-Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs headed back into town, and Parade Day is once again slated to take over the streets of Casper. The. is set to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and run until noon. Organizers recommend snagging a spot to watch early in the day — and with temperatures predicted to reach the high 80s, bring some water. The route will begin at David Street Station, continue onto Second Street before looping down Beech Street and Collins Drive to Center Street, where it will conclude at Ninth Street. That area, along with the section of Yellowstone Highway between Poplar and Ash streets and the upper section of Walnut Street, will be closed to cars starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Paradegoers should also keep in mind that access to several streets and the parking lot between Midwest Avenue and Collins Drive will also be restricted due to construction in the Old Yellowstone District.

