VALLEY — The City of Valley is having its best year ever in terms of sales tax collections. With the stimulus checks because of Covid-19 and people staying close to home to shop, last year was a good year revenue-wise for the city, but this year is running well ahead of what came in last year. Through the first nine months of the 2020-21 fiscal year, revenue is up more than $900,000 from where it was last year, according to information shared during Thursday night’s city council work session. With three months still left in FY 2020-21, that figure will almost certainly top the $1 million mark.