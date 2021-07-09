Work on Hwy. 51 in Lincoln County set to begin this month

A bronze obelisk at the head of the path of the Lincoln County Vietnam Memorial Walkway in Newport was dedicated May 1, 1993, at the same time as Donald A. Davis Park, in which it is located. The metal spire, designed by artist Frank Boyden, was placed at precisely 19 degrees to the northeast such that its shadow would fall directly on the adjoining granite arm every April 30. The memorial wall at the other end of the path recounts the death toll from U.S. involvement in Vietnam — 58,235 U.S. military personnel, not including those missing in action, and their average age was 22 years old. A large boulder at the head of the path lists the names of the 26 men from Lincoln County who died. Benches along the path are inscribed with words intended “to encourage each visitors’ private thoughts memories,” including freedom, service, honor, loyalty, courage, patriotism, gallantry, succor, faith, vigilance, liberty, reflection, strength, family, hope, solace, heritage, justice, beauty, wisdom, charity, valor, remember and comrades. (Photo by Kenneth Lipp)

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO