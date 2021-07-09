CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Work on Hwy. 51 in Lincoln County set to begin this month

tomahawkleader.com
 2021-07-09

LINCOLN COUNTY – Governor Tony Evers recently signed a $14,835,762 contract to improve U.S. Highway 51 north and south, between the Lincoln County line in the Town of Pine River and Lincoln County Highway K in Merrill, a Friday, July 9 release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT)...

www.tomahawkleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
The News Guard

North Lincoln County road closures

2 Road Closures to Report from Lincoln County Public Works for the North Lincoln County Area:. East Devils Lake Road at Mile Post 3.2 at Hill Road junction (East of Lincoln City Outlet mall area) South Drift Creek Road at Mile Post 1.5 to 1.8 (East of Cutler City area)
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
wsau.com

Lincoln County not yet giving COVID shots to children

MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Nearly 1-million kids have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since the it became available to them earlier this month. A Pfizer vaccine is approved for kids 5 to 11. The Lincoln County Health Department has not been one of the providers administering those doses. Jennifer Johnson is...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
kpic

Oregon Hwy 138W closed until Tuesday as crews work to remove rockslide

ELKTON, Ore. - A rockslide south of Elkton will keep Oregon 138 West (Elkton to Sutherlin Highway) closed until Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. "During the closure, traffic will detour nine miles along Bullock Road, which runs parallel to the highway but on the opposite side of the Umpqua River," ODOT said. "Detour signs are in place."
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Santa Maria Times

Paving work to close various Hwy 101 lanes, ramps starting Sunday

Installation of contrasting surface treatments and paving within gore points on Highway 101 from south of the Highway 135 interchange in Los Alamos to north of the Solomon Summit overcrossing will begin Sunday, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said. Gore points are the triangular sections of pavement, usually marked by...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Plumas County News

Work continues on Hwy 70 slide; crews working in dangerous conditions

Work continues at the slide closure on Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon near the Butte/Plumas County Line. Scaling operations to remove loose rock were conducted last week, with the contractor bringing in personnel via helicopter to scale from the top down. Breakdown of debris into manageable sized material is underway in the area, as many of the boulders from the slide are the size of vehicles and larger.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Newport News-Times

Remembering Lincoln County veterans

A bronze obelisk at the head of the path of the Lincoln County Vietnam Memorial Walkway in Newport was dedicated May 1, 1993, at the same time as Donald A. Davis Park, in which it is located. The metal spire, designed by artist Frank Boyden, was placed at precisely 19 degrees to the northeast such that its shadow would fall directly on the adjoining granite arm every April 30. The memorial wall at the other end of the path recounts the death toll from U.S. involvement in Vietnam — 58,235 U.S. military personnel, not including those missing in action, and their average age was 22 years old. A large boulder at the head of the path lists the names of the 26 men from Lincoln County who died. Benches along the path are inscribed with words intended “to encourage each visitors’ private thoughts memories,” including freedom, service, honor, loyalty, courage, patriotism, gallantry, succor, faith, vigilance, liberty, reflection, strength, family, hope, solace, heritage, justice, beauty, wisdom, charity, valor, remember and comrades. (Photo by Kenneth Lipp)
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
WLOX

Hwy 26 reopens to traffic in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for drivers in George County: Hwy 26 is open to traffic once again, after a deadly landslide washed out the road in August. “MDOT’s goal from the beginning has been to get this road back open safely and quickly,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “I know how important Highway 26 is for the region, and I appreciate all the work that went into getting it open ahead of schedule.”
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
krcrtv.com

Mudslide clean-up increases travel times on HWY 299 in Trinity County

BIG BAR, Calif. — If you’ve traveled through Highway 299 (SR-299) recently you may have noticed some delays. With the inclement weather and burn scars, Caltrans is focusing its efforts on travel safety and debris/mudslide clean-up. As road work continues after a devastating fire season, along SR-299 in Trinity county, dozens of vehicles line up for up to several hours each waiting for the moment a pilot vehicle allows them to drive through the “Road Closed” signs.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Hays Post

Work begins on 26-mile stretch of K-383 in Phillips County

The Kansas Department of Transportation has started preliminary work on Phase I of the delayed T-WORKS K-383 modernization project in Norton and Phillips counties. Phase I consists of approximately 6 miles of K-383 in Phillips County, starting 2 miles east of Long Island and ending at the U.S. 183 junction. Project work will include reconstruction and widening of the highway on its existing alignment into a 24-foot mainline surface with 6-foot paved shoulders. KDOT also plans to decrease side slopes along the route and will flatten several sections of hills to help improve motorist visibility.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
ocala-news.com

Intermittent lane closures on W Hwy 326 through next month

Marion County officials have advised that there will be intermittent lane closures on West Highway 326 at the intersection of NW Highway 225A in Ocala through next month. SECO Energy crews will be removing and installing overhead power poles. Equipment and personnel will be in the county right-of-way. The lane...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#County Line#Traffic Control#Labor Day#Merrill#American Asphalt
Newport News-Times

‘Lincoln County Clay’ opens Saturday at VAC

The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents the exhibition, “Lincoln County Clay,” from Nov. 6 to Dec. 23 in the Runyan Gallery and the Upstairs Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center. The exhibition will include 13 of Lincoln County’s leading ceramic artists in a facility-wide celebration of ceramics in conjunction with the redesign and reopening of the VAC’s clay studio. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, from noon to 4 p.m., with available artists speaking at 2 p.m.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
WKYT 27

Work begins to make dangerous Pulaski County intersection safer

EUBANK, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky intersection that’s been the scene of numerous crashes is getting some improvements. Traffic lights are being installed at the intersection of US 27 and KY 70 in Pulaski County. People have begged and pleaded for a new traffic light. Some of them have...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
The News Guard

Guest Column: Voices of the Vaccinated in Lincoln County

Many individuals have different experiences and motivations when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination. Lincoln County Public Health has invited people to share their personal stories and we are sharing those with readers over the coming weeks. If you are looking for a vaccination clinic near you, visit www.co.lincoln.or.us/. “I didn’t...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Public Works Sanitation Crew Leader Jeremy Essick honored as November 2021 Employee of the Month

Jeremy Essick, who serves as a sanitation crew leader for the Dare County Public Works Department, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for November 2021. Essick was presented the award by Dare County Public Works Department Director Shanna Fullmer at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021.
DARE COUNTY, NC
101.9 KELO-FM

2020 Census says Lincoln County grew fast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Lincoln County, South Dakota had the fourth-fastest percentage growth of housing units in the nation between 2010 and 2020. That’s according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau says the county that contains a portion of Sioux Falls saw a nearly 47% increase in housing...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
The Interior Journal

COVID cases continue to decline in Lincoln County

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Health Department (LCHD). LCHD Director Diane Miller said as of Monday there were a total of 95 active COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln County. “Our cases are declining,” she said. LCHD was monitoring 15...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
lincolnnewsnow.com

Lincoln County firefighters test for state certification

Old Monroe, Mo. - In the wee hours of Oct. 23, Old Monroe Fire Protection District firefighters were at work at the scene of a car crash in rural Lincoln County. Just a few hours later, on a cold Saturday morning, the members of the all-volunteer unit joined trainees from Hawk Point, Winfield-Foley, Elsberry, Lincoln County Fire Protection District 1, New Melle and Fulton for the final steps of what they’ve all been working on for a year: Missouri State Firefighter Certification.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy