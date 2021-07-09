Cancel
Law Enforcement

After arresting a DoorDash driver during a traffic stop, a police officer finished his delivery

By Alex Hider
WTVR-TV
 9 days ago

An Arkansas police officer wasn't going to let a perfectly good meal go to waste. After arresting a DoorDash driver, an officer with the Jonesboro Police Department took it upon himself to finish the delivery that was currently in progress. According to a spokesperson with the Jonesboro Police Department, officers...

Arkansas State
Tyler Williams
