Nashville, TN

Free Physicals, Immunizations to Any Kid in July and August

Nashville Parent
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny child or adolescent to receive care, with no additional costs, regardless of insurance coverage or availability. As students head back to in-person classes this fall, Connectus Health is offering physicals and immunizations with no out-of-pocket costs to all children and teens. Starting on July 1 through August 31, these services will be available at the Connectus Health locations in Vine Hill (Nashville) and Priest Lake (Antioch).

nashvilleparent.com

