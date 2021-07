After an offseason full of turnover, the offensive line is set to look a bit different for the Chicago Bears as they head into training camp for the 2021 season. The Bears took a new approach to their team-building philosophy upfront, especially in terms of resources spent. For the first time in general manager Ryan Pace's tenure, the Bears made a significant investment in the draft at offensive tackle, trading up for the highly touted Teven Jenkins in the second round before picking Larry Borom in the fifth round. At center, the Bears opted to play things cheap spending-wise and will also be banking on development from former undrafted free agent Sam Mustipher, who played well down the stretch in 2020.