At This Kaleidoscopic Shop in the Hamptons, Summer Lasts All Year

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tanya Willock and Temidra Willock-Morsch have known they wanted to run their own store together since kindergarten. As kids they didn’t just dabble in lemonade stands; they ran a full-on sidewalk bakery selling homemade cupcakes and cookies. They started tie-dying at age three, learned how to knit and weave from their grandmother as teenagers, and both went on to study art in college: Temidra with a focus in fashion and textiles and Tanya in fine art and photography. “Out of college we both went into our respective fields but had a hard time finding space to showcase our work,” says Temidra. “So we thought, why not open our own shop?” And Hidden Gem was born, right in their beachside hometown of Southampton, New York.