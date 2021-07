BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Lottery returned its single largest annual dividend on Wednesday worth about $72.5 million. “In 32 years, the Idaho Lottery has created over $4.6 billion in economic opportunity for Idaho’s small businesses and corner stores from Bonner’s Ferry to Montpelier. With this year’s dividend, the Idaho Lottery has now returned more than $1 billion to the People of Idaho,” said Governor Brad Little.