Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

U.S. FAA requiring emergency inspections for more Bell helicopters

By David Shepardson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it was requiring emergency inspections for more than 500 additional helicopters worldwide after a fatal Bell helicopter crash in Canada.

On Wednesday, the FAA issued an emergency directive requiring main rotor inspections for some Bell model 212, 204 and 205 helicopters covering 140 U.S. helicopters and about 400 worldwide before further flights.

The new directive affects another 359 helicopters in the United States and approximately 529 worldwide.

Helicopter maker Bell, a unit of Textron Inc (TXT.N), on Friday confirmed the expansion noting it covers military variants.

The new directive covers various restricted category helicopters that were originally manufactured by Bell Helicopter.

The restricted aircraft are primarily used by the military and law enforcement. They are also used for forest and wildlife conservation, mineral exploration and other tasks requiring specialized aircraft.

Bell said on Wednesday that even though the investigation was still under way, "to ensure fleet safety, the main rotor strap pins identified ... should be removed from service before the next flight."

It added it was "not at liberty to discuss details of the Transport Safety Board investigation."

Bell issued a service bulletin on Wednesday, saying, "pins may not have been manufactured in accordance with the engineering design requirements and may therefore shear."

A 48-year-old pilot died in the June 28 crash near Evansburg, Alberta, as he battled a wildfire, Canadian media reported.

Transport Canada said earlier this week that its investigation into the Bell 212 helicopter accident found that one of the outboard main rotor hub strap pins "sheared off during flight, leading to detachment of the main rotor blade and the main rotor head."

An inspection of another Canadian Bell 212 helicopter found a main rotor hub strap pin of the same part number to be deformed after only about 29 hours in service, Transport Canada said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Helicopters#Transport Canada#Textron Inc#Bell Helicopter#Canadian#Bell 212
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
FAA
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Hawaii StateConnecticut Post

Air cargo company that ditched plane off Hawaii is grounded

A cargo airline whose plane ditched into the ocean off Hawaii has been grounded after investigators looked into the company's safety practices before the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it will bar Rhoades Aviation of Honolulu from flying or doing maintenance inspections until it meets FAA regulations.
Aerospace & Defensekshb.com

US requires more tests for safety switches on Boeing 737s

WASHINGTON — Boeing 737s will undergo more frequent testing of switches that are designed to warn pilots about a dangerous loss of cabin pressure. Safety officials worry that if the switches fail, pilots could pass out from lack of oxygen. Planes are equipped with two cabin altitude pressure switches so there is a backup if one fails. However, airline pilots and maintenance crews are not alerted if a switch fails.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

BA passenger jet collapsed onto its nose at Heathrow because a mechanic was too SHORT to put a locking pin in a correct hole, air crash report reveals

A British Airways jet collapsed on its nose while at Heathrow because a mechanic was too short to correctly place a locking pin in a hole, a new report has revealed. The lead mechanic, who has not been named, intended to use the device to lock the nose landing gear of the Boeing 787-8 in the down position while its hydraulics were to be tested.
Aerospace & Defensewfxb.com

FAA Orders Testing for Boeing

The Federal Aviation Administration is mandating new inspections for thousands of the world’s most popular commercial airliners. The inspections will be done on Boeing 737s and are due to a safety risk involving a critical switch that controls cabin air pressure. The FAA says a switch failure could prevent the altitude warning system from activating if the cabin is over 10,000 feet in the air, causing oxygen levels to become dangerously low. The order affects over 25-hundred Boeing 737s in the U.S. and 9,300 jets worldwide. The order is not grounding 737s right away though. The mandate requires airlines to test the switches and replace them as needed. officials with the FAA say the issues are unrelated to any problems with the Boeing 737 Max flight control system, which led to two crashes that killed more than 300 people.
Aerospace & DefenseGizmodo

FAA Orders Airlines to Inspect Thousands of Boeing 737 Jets Due to Fear of Switch Failures

Boeing’s had a rough go of it lately: After two crashes of its 737 Max jetliners in 2018 and 2019 resulted in a cumulative 346 deaths, the entire line was grounded for months and subsequent investigations showed the manufacturer rushed out the craft with shoddy software and without sufficient oversight from industry-friendly regulators. Now the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered unrelated, but urgent, inspections of thousands of Boeing planes.
Hawaii Statesimpleflying.com

FAA Grounds Transair Following Hawaii Ocean Ditching

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has grounded the Hawaiian cargo airline Transair. While it comes after one of its aircraft was forced to ditch in the ocean near Honolulu’s International Airport, the FAA told Simple Flying that the action was unrelated to the ongoing investigation into the accident. After an...
Aerospace & Defensekyma.com

FAA mandates new Boeing 737 inspections

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is mandating new inspections for thousands of the world's most popular commercial airliners. It's due to a safety risk involving a critical switch that controls cabin air pressure. The order affects over 2,500 Boeing 737's in the U.S., and 9,300 jets worldwide. The FAA says...
Aerospace & Defenseifn.news

Delta signs for 36 used aircraft

Delta Air Lines has announced that it will add a total of 36 used aircraft to its fleet. The announcement includes the purchase of 29 used Boeing 737-900ER jets and a leasing agreement with lessor AerCap for seven used Airbus A350-900. Deliveries of the aircraft will be completed by the first quarter of 2022, according to the airline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy