Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tennis players discuss mental health issues raised by Osaka

By HOWARD FENDRICH
Seattle Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Naomi Osaka was not the first professional tennis player to withdraw during a Grand Slam tournament because of mental health concerns — and she likely won’t be the last. Others just might not always be as up-front as Osaka was. “There have been plenty of players...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Players#Tennis Tournament#Mental Health#Ap#French#Nba#Wta#Atp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Tennis
News Break
NFL
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
NCAA
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Roger Federer's Wife

Roger Federer is one of the biggest names in professional tennis. According to Britannica, "His total of 20 career men's singles Grand Slam championships" was the most in tennis history up until it was recently matched by the Spanish pro tennis player Rafael Nadal. And even at the age of 39 with new blood taking on the courts year after year, the Swiss native hasn't thrown in his racket yet. Fans are already looking forward to watching him play in Wimbledon's 2021 tournament and are hoping he can take home his ninth title from the event.
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
TennisPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Naomi Osaka Reveals the Celebs Who Reached Out Amid Mental Health Break

After struggling with issues involving mental health and social anxiety, Naomi Osaka has been taking a break from tennis. In a new essay for TIME, titled “It’s O.K. Not to Be O.K.,” she said a deluge of celebs reached out to her after she announced a hiatus, among them Michelle Obama, Michael Phelps, Steph Curry, and Meghan Markle. “I want to thank everyone who supported me,” Osaka wrote. She explained the reason for her break, writing that she loves the press but doesn’t enjoy press conferences. “I have always enjoyed an amazing relationship with the media and have given numerous in-depth, one-on-one interviews.” But, she added, the traditional format of press conferences is dated and “in great need of a refresh.” She ended her essay by saying, “I could not be more excited to play in Tokyo.”
Tennisgoodmorningamerica.com

Naomi Osaka thanks Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle for mental health support

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is speaking out in-depth for the first time about her withdrawal from this year's French Open due to mental health concerns, and the unexpected debate and controversy that followed her decision. "I feel uncomfortable being the spokesperson or face of athlete mental health as it's still...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'If Rafael Nadal was the youngest...', says American star

The absence of Roger Federer in the Olympic Games joins that of other great figures such as Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem or Roberto Bautista, among others, who also ruled out competing in these Games. Nor will other big names like Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Cristian Garín or Denis Shaovalov attend.
TennisPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Naomi Osaka chose her mental health over tennis. Netflix’s new doc helps explain why

If you don’t follow sports, you may have become aware of Naomi Osaka, as I did, not for her playing but for her not playing. Last month, the 23-year-old, who’s currently ranked No. 2 in women’s tennis, withdrew from the French Open because she did not want to participate in news conferences. Osaka then pulled out of Wimbledon to take “some personal time with friends and family” in advance of the Tokyo Olympics, where she’s representing Japan. Last year, she announced that she wouldn’t compete in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., which basically stopped tennis for a day.
TennisNews 8 KFMB

Naomi Osaka opens up about mental health, Olympics in TIME piece

WASHINGTON — Star tennis player Naomi Osaka opened up about her mental health break following the French Open and how she hopes to make Japanese fans "proud" during the Tokyo Olympics in an essay for TIME magazine. In May, Osaka was fined $15,000 when she didn’t speak to reporters after...
TennisNBC New York

Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber Out of Tokyo Olympics

Tennis players Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber are the latest big names to opt out of the Tokyo Olympics, both announced on social media Thursday. The No. 14-ranked Azarenka won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in mixed doubles and took bronze in singles. "I have many amazing...
TennisDeadline

‘Naomi Osaka’ Trailer: First Look At Netflix Docuseries About World’s No. 2 Women’s Tennis Player

Netflix has released the official trailer for Naomi Osaka, the three-part series about the world’s No. 2 women’s tennis player, ahead of its July 16 premiere. From director Garrett Bradley, Uninterrupted and Film 45, the series follows the two-time Grand Slam champion, who became the first Asian player to reach the number 1 singles ranking after winning her first Grand Slam at the U.S. Open in 2018 and second at the Australian Open in 2019.
TennisPosted by
WGAU

Novak Djokovic posts he is in for Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic is going to the Tokyo Olympics, keeping alive his chance for a “Golden Slam.”. Djokovic, 34, posted Thursday on Twitter that he had booked his flight and was proud to represent Serbia at the Olympics. After he won Wimbledon on Sunday for his record-tying 20th career Grand Slam title, Djokovic said he didn't know if he was going to play in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy