Public Health

Objections about ‘personal liberty’ are no reason to abandon Covid measures

By Independent TV
The Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would like to ask for a change in policy in the latest unlocking from Covid measures. To scale back or even scrap the social distancing measures and policy about mask wearing is reckless and seems set to undo all of the hard work by people in society and especially the NHS. I would like to draw attention to all of the people who work in public facing jobs who will be put at extra risk. What about all of the people who have poor immunity or have a low response to the vaccine?

