Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River near Havana. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Friday was 18.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Access road to Anderson Lake north campground closed. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Havana 14.0 17.6 Fri 8 pm CDT 17.6 17.6 17.1