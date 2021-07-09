Cancel
Fitness

Garwood Mayor’s Wellness 3K Walk – July 24

Renna Media
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the summer is heating up, put on your comfy sneakers and bring out the whole family to join the Garwood Mayor’s Wellness Campaign 3K Walk. The event will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 9 a.m. at the Garwood Recreation Center located at the end of Myrtle Ave. The Walk will follow the CDC guidelines of the 6-foot separation for social distancing and the wearing of masks. It’s not a foot race or a competition but just a friendly walk with neighbors to get some fresh air and exercise. All ages and abilities are welcome.

