Commemorative Trees – Living Reminders of Local, National History

Submitted by Al Shipley, City Historian and Rahway Library Research Consultant. From the earliest of times, trees have been used as life-affirming symbols and have represented any number of admirable human qualities. In the works of mythology, legends, folklore, religion, fiction, and poetry, trees have symbolized attributes such as strength, knowledge, wisdom, persistence, beauty, and longevity. Rahway’s first use of a tree as a symbol dates back to the time of the American Revolution when citizens assembled around a stately tree to demonstrate their resistance to British rule. In later years, the city would plant trees to honor and remember soldiers lost in war, to honor George Washington, and to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution.