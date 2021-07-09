The Jim Prank On The Office That Went Too Far

Given the amount of time Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch spent wasting billable hours, it's not too surprising the company was perpetually teetering on the edge of insolvency. One of the biggest time-wasting culprits was Michael Scott, whose meaningless meetings brought the entire office to a standstill at least once a day. The other prolific time-waster in "The Office" was Jim Halpert. The many hours he spent wooing Pam Beesly (and Karen Filippelli and Katy Moore) should have been spent expanding the company's client list. In addition to all the wooing of women, Jim spent large portions of the work day pranking Dwight Schrute.