PinkPantheress

By Cat Zhang
 9 days ago
“Day 14 of posting a song every day until I find a part-time job on indeed.com,” reads one of Pink Pantheress’ TikToks from February, in which she teases a snippet of an R&B song whose beat samples “Cloud 9,” by the K-pop group EXO. This is how it goes for the anonymous 20-year-old university student from Bath, England, who found her stage name by simply thinking of her favorite movie. She treats TikTok like Snapchat, posting haphazard, zoomed-in videos with her face partially obscured, tacking on brain-fart observations like “idk for sure what genre my music is but it deffo got me sounding like a sad mf.” The TikToks feature 15-second song drafts, often sampling ’90s and ’00s dance tracks—Adam F’s drum’n’bass classic “Circles,” the UK garage duo Sweet Female Attitude’s “Flowers”—and topped off with her own melodies. (Even the extended versions of her songs are extremely short, often barely a minute long.) Her voice is girlish and slight, like Clairo or Erika de Casier, but with the arch bounce of Lily Allen. She deems her style “new nostalgic.”

