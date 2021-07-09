Cancel
Environment

Dramatic Flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa Cancels Racing at Ulster County Track

By Paty Quyn
KICKS 105.5
KICKS 105.5
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As you might expect with all the rain and now Tropical Storm Elsa dumping her share of water all over the Hudson Valley a few things that were scheduled for today and even tomorrow may have to be rescheduled or even canceled due to the weather. The Accord Speedway has...

KICKS 105.5

KICKS 105.5

Brookfield, CT
KICKS 105.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

