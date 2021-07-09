Cancel
Quantum Computing Software Market Worth $0.43 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Quantum Computing Software Market by Component (Software, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size, Technology, Application (Optimization, Simulation), Vertical (BFSI, Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" ,published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Quantum Computing Software Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.11 billion in 2021 to 0.43 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.5% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the Quantum Computing Software Market include the growing adoption of quantum computing software in the BFSI vertical, government support for the development and deployment of the technology, and the increasing number of strategic alliances for research and development.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Quantum Computing Software Market " 373 - Tables 47 - Figures 305 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=179309719

Based on Component, the service segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Among the component segment, the services segment is leading the Quantum Computing Software Market in 2021. The growth of the services segment can be attributed to the increasing investments by start-ups in research and development related to quantum computing technology. Quantum computing software and services are used in optimization, simulation, and machine learning applications, thereby leading to optimum utilization costs and highly efficient operations in various industries.

Based on application, the optimization segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

The optimization segment is expected to lead the global Quantum Computing Software Market in terms of market share. Optimization problems exist across all industries and business functions. Some of these problems take too long to be solved optimally with traditional computers, where the usage of quantum computing technology is expected to be an optimum solution. Several optimization problems require a global minimal point solution. By using quantum annealing, the optimization problems can be solved earlier as compared to supercomputers.

Based on vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

Banks and financial institutions, such as hedge fundraisers, are the key adopters of quantum computing systems and services as they help them minimize risks and maximize gains from dynamic portfolios of investments. Potential use cases of quantum computing in the banking and financial industry include portfolio analysis, fraud detection, optimization, and asset valuation, along with cybersecurity system quantum-proofing and high-frequency trading.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=179309719

North America to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

North America is one of the most prominent regions in the Quantum Computing Software Market. The growth of the Quantum Computing Software Market in North America can be attributed to the fact that the region is home to the leading players of the market; quantum computing solutions and services are also witnessing increased adoption in the aerospace & defence, chemical, and BFSI industries of the region.

Major Quantum Computing Software vendors include IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), D-Wave Systems Inc ( Canada), Rigetti Computing (US), Google LLC (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), QC Ware (US), 1QBit (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ( China), Accenture plc ( Ireland), Cambridge Quantum Computing ( England), Fujitsu Limited ( Japan), Riverlane (UK), Zapata Computing (US), Quantum Circuits, Inc. (US), Quantica Computacao ( India), XANADU Quantum Technologies ( Canada), VeriQloud ( France), Quantastica ( Finland), AVANETIX ( Germany), Kuano ( England), Rahko (UK), Ketita Labs ( Estonia), and Aliro Quantum (US). These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches, to expand have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2019 to 2021, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Quantum Cryptography Marketby Component (Solutions and Services), Services (Consulting and Advisory, Deployment and Integration, and Support and Maintenance), Security Type (Network and Application Security), Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

TheStreet

Railway Cybersecurity Market Worth $10.6 Billion By 2027 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Railway Cybersecurity Market by Type (Infrastructural & On-board), Offering, Security Type (Network, Application, Endpoint, System Administration and Data Protection), Application (Passenger & Freight), Rail Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027",published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Railway Cybersecurity Market is estimated to be USD 6.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2027.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Remote Patient Monitoring Market worth $117.1 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market by Product (Software, Services, Devices, Cardiology, Neurological, Blood Glucose, Neonatal, Weight, Temperature, Neuro) End User (Providers, Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, Patients, Payers) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global RPM Market size is projected to reach USD 117.1 billion by 2025 from USD 23.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.2% between 2020 and 2025.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Cloud-based VDI Market Is Set To Experience Revolutionary Growth By 2025

The Latest Research Report on “Cloud-based VDI Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Cloud-based VDI Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry. The report...
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Global and United States Stadium Security Software Market 2026: AxxonSoft, Avigilon Corporation, CISCO Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Dallmeier, NEC Corporation

﻿Predicting Growth Scope: Stadium Security Software Market. The Stadium Security Software Market was accounted at US$ xx ML in 2019 and is likely to grow by US$ xx ML during the prediction period. The research is used to assess the Stadium Security Software market in the timeline forecast. The industry revenue figures for each geographical area are included in the Stadium Security Software analysis report. The Stadium Security Software study also includes an industry overview of emerging innovations focused on creative business models, growth opportunities, the competitive strategic background, and a variety of value-added goods that can drive market growth. Likewise, the research presents the most recent demand estimation for the forecasted time period.

