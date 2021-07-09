Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

U.S. soldier snapped pulling over on the road to pay his respects to funeral procession

Posted by 
Eugene Post
Eugene Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nekjv_0as9mWMT00

Showing respect to others was something I learnt in my childhood, and for this I’m really grateful to my parents. From a young age, my mom and dad talked to me about the importance of showing respect in certain situations. They told me that no matter where you are or who you are with, being respectful is a gesture that will always be appreciated.

Unfortunately, I’ve experienced several examples where today’s young generation forget this. Many don’t seem to value the importance of respect, which is really sad to see.

But of course, there is still a lot of good people out there. This touching video is a great example of that. The clip, shared by a TikTok user, shows a soldier who pulled over to the side of the road to honor a funeral procession for a police officer.

TikTok user Kristy, from Tennessee, was driving on her lunch break in March 2021, when she spotted the touching moment. She quickly grabbed her phone to film everything from inside of her car.

A funeral procession was underway for a police officer, and a soldier had pulled over at the side of the road to salute the very long line of police cars in the procession.

Kristy uploaded the video on TikTok and it quickly went viral. Unsurprisingly, thousands of users commented on the heartwarming gesture from the soldier – the video has thus far gotten over 260k likes.

“I’m on my lunch break still, and there is a funeral procession. He pulled over on the side of the road to show his respect. My most respect to you,” Kristy said in her video.

You can see that she’s barely holding back the tears.

“This is about to bring tears to my eyes.”

The emotional Kristy struggled to talk in the video – it’s clear she’s touched by the whole situation. She explains that in the South, it’s common to see this sight, and many of the people commenting on her video agreed with that sentiment.

“I knew when I saw him pull over. I was like, ‘What’s going on?’, and then I saw them coming from a distance, and I stopped. Cause when you are in the South that is what you do. Oh, my heart,” Kristy continued.

The young soldier can be seen holding one hand in the air and the other close to his body. Several cars participated in the procession, but the soldier didn’t move, instead firmly saluting the long line of cars.

“You never know how much time you have left to live on earth. Look at that young man. My uttermost respect to you,” says Kristy.

Comments / 0

Eugene Post

Eugene Post

Eugene, OR
2K+
Followers
170
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Post is your go-to for Eugene news, community info and event info website. We provide you with the latest breaking news, photos, and videos straight from the source. Eugene Post covers stories that are important to the people who live and work in Eugene, on topics such as education, public safety, environment, recreation and youth development.

 https://eugenedailypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Police Cars#Funeral Procession#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major at age 24

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Collin Morikawa won the British Open on his links debut and became the first player to capture two different majors at the first attempt. The 24-year-old American closed with a bogey-free, 4-under 66 Sunday for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth to follow up his victory at last year’s PGA Championship on debut, just 11 months ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy