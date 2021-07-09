U.S. soldier snapped pulling over on the road to pay his respects to funeral procession

Showing respect to others was something I learnt in my childhood, and for this I’m really grateful to my parents. From a young age, my mom and dad talked to me about the importance of showing respect in certain situations. They told me that no matter where you are or who you are with, being respectful is a gesture that will always be appreciated.

Unfortunately, I’ve experienced several examples where today’s young generation forget this. Many don’t seem to value the importance of respect, which is really sad to see.

But of course, there is still a lot of good people out there. This touching video is a great example of that. The clip, shared by a TikTok user, shows a soldier who pulled over to the side of the road to honor a funeral procession for a police officer.

TikTok user Kristy, from Tennessee, was driving on her lunch break in March 2021, when she spotted the touching moment. She quickly grabbed her phone to film everything from inside of her car.

A funeral procession was underway for a police officer, and a soldier had pulled over at the side of the road to salute the very long line of police cars in the procession.

Kristy uploaded the video on TikTok and it quickly went viral. Unsurprisingly, thousands of users commented on the heartwarming gesture from the soldier – the video has thus far gotten over 260k likes.

“I’m on my lunch break still, and there is a funeral procession. He pulled over on the side of the road to show his respect. My most respect to you,” Kristy said in her video.

You can see that she’s barely holding back the tears.

“This is about to bring tears to my eyes.”

The emotional Kristy struggled to talk in the video – it’s clear she’s touched by the whole situation. She explains that in the South, it’s common to see this sight, and many of the people commenting on her video agreed with that sentiment.

“I knew when I saw him pull over. I was like, ‘What’s going on?’, and then I saw them coming from a distance, and I stopped. Cause when you are in the South that is what you do. Oh, my heart,” Kristy continued.

The young soldier can be seen holding one hand in the air and the other close to his body. Several cars participated in the procession, but the soldier didn’t move, instead firmly saluting the long line of cars.

“You never know how much time you have left to live on earth. Look at that young man. My uttermost respect to you,” says Kristy.