EDM Friday Briefing: USFS Fireshed Registry Manages WUI Wildfire Risk

Emergency and disaster management briefing for July 9, 2021: Updated tsunami maps are now available for multiple California counties; a magnitude 6.0 earthquake caused a rockslide that shut down Highway 395 in California; a recall was issued for nearly nine million pounds (4,500 tons) of Tyson ready-to eat chicken due to potential Listeria contamination; exhibiting extreme fire behavior, the Bootleg Fire has exploded to over 16,800 acres; repairs of the initial crack are now complete on the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River; Tropical Storm Elsa is poised to impact the northeastern United States with heavy rainfall and gusty winds; a ransomware attack on the supply chain software company Kaseya impacts thousands of customers in at least 17 countries; and the USFS Fireshed Registry helps manage wildfire risk within the WUI.