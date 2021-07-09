Cancel
EDM Friday Briefing: USFS Fireshed Registry Manages WUI Wildfire Risk

By Kimberly Arsenault
 9 days ago
Emergency and disaster management briefing for July 9, 2021: Updated tsunami maps are now available for multiple California counties; a magnitude 6.0 earthquake caused a rockslide that shut down Highway 395 in California; a recall was issued for nearly nine million pounds (4,500 tons) of Tyson ready-to eat chicken due to potential Listeria contamination; exhibiting extreme fire behavior, the Bootleg Fire has exploded to over 16,800 acres; repairs of the initial crack are now complete on the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River; Tropical Storm Elsa is poised to impact the northeastern United States with heavy rainfall and gusty winds; a ransomware attack on the supply chain software company Kaseya impacts thousands of customers in at least 17 countries; and the USFS Fireshed Registry helps manage wildfire risk within the WUI.

ABOUT

InHomelandSecurity.com is a top online resource for breaking homeland security news and analysis. InHomelandSecurity.com is maintained by a network of field experts who cover topics dealing with terrorism research, emergency preparedness, coronavirus, COVID-19, disaster response, border security, transportation and logistics, military intelligence, law enforcement, cybersecurity, and national security. Check back daily for detailed analysis on breaking homeland security news from around the world.

 https://inhomelandsecurity.com/
