Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeton, NJ

Turtle Found Impaled With Wire, Tied to Street Sign in Bridgeton

By Eddie Davis
Posted by 
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Turtle abuse? A disturbing finding of a turtle that was impaled by a wire flag stake and then tied to a street sign near East Lake in Bridgeton Wednesday has caused alarm with South Jersey animal rights groups. The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter posted a message on Facebook Wednesday...

sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Bridgeton, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Pets & Animals
City
Ocean City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turtles#South Jersey#Fish#Njfw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 19, 2021

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning. 7 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) TODAY...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt....
Northfield, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Northfield Diner, Closed for Good or Coming Back to Life?

Northfield Diner, on Route 9 in Northfield, has been closed for some time. Will it stay that way?. There hasn't been a new post on Northfield Diner's official Facebook page since April of 2016. When researching the establishment on social media, its status remains 'Temporarily Closed'. Northfield Diner took over...
Newfield, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Newfield Woman Pleads For Facebook’s Help To Find Her Missing Dog

We've got another missing doggo that we have to bring to your attention today; we have to make sure this little guy finds his way home. A woman by the name of Krystal Smith reached out to us in desperation asking for the public's help in finding her pup named Clyde. Krystal revealed that he's been missing since July 15th and hasn't been spotted since. He disappeared from Salem Avenue around 11-11:30 a.m on Thursday wearing a green collar that displayed a forest scene along with a Seresto Flea and Tick collar. If that isn't enough information for you to recognize him, Krystal says that Clyde is a Lab and Pitbull mix who was also wearing a bow tie at the time he went missing.
Ocean City, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

SPOTTED: Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Ocean City’s 9th Street Bridge

An airplane landing on the lanes of a busy bridge isn't something you see everyday. Nor should you. But that reportedly happened today in Ocean City. I began receiving text messages and Facebook alerts a short time ago that a small aircraft was spotted ON the causeway of Ocean City's 9th Street bridge. Nothing like an emergency landing in the middle of a summer beach day at the Jersey shore, huh?
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Vegan food festival returns to Atlantic City

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Atlantic City Vegan Food Festival returns to the ocean front July 17 & 18. According to the Courier Post, the festival will be held at the sandlot north of the Showboat Hotel with over 100 vendors. There will be vegan...
Woodbine, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Elsa: Two Tornadoes Hit South Jersey, 100 MPH Winds in Somers Point

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched-down in South Jersey early Friday morning as Tropical Storm Elsa was passing through the region. Officials say at 2:40 AM, an EF-1 tornado with winds of 100 MPH hit the Ocean World Condo Complex in Woodbine, Cape May County. There, it uprooted two trees, destroyed a picnic shelter - which the roof of landed in a nearby pool, and patio furniture and other debris was scattered across a large area. Additionally, the National Weather Service says, the tornado, "...caused considerable damage to the complex's office and recreation building. The front door was blown out and ripped off of the structure and an exterior wall was pushed outward several inches." After leaving the condo complex, a fence was blown over and more trees were damaged, including part of a pine tree that landed on a house.
Egg Harbor Township, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Egg Harbor Township Cops Looking to ID Woman in Unusually Clear Surveillance Photos

Lots of times, we see local police departments post pictures of people online when they need help identifying someone and, quite frankly, the pictures are often awful. You've seen them -- still photos from video surveillance footage that's zoomed-in to the point where all you see is an over-pixelated face and you can't even begin to even guess at who that person might be.
Pennsauken Township, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Teen Shot in Pennsauken, Cops Search for Vehicle

A 16-year-old man in Pennsauken is recovering from a gunshot wound and cops are asking for your help finding a vehicle that may be involved in the incident. The scene unfolded around 8:00 Wednesday evening as cops responded to the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue at the Sycamore Ridge apartment complex in Pennsauken for the report of a shooting. Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg; he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy