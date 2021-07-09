Turtle Found Impaled With Wire, Tied to Street Sign in Bridgeton

We've got another missing doggo that we have to bring to your attention today; we have to make sure this little guy finds his way home. A woman by the name of Krystal Smith reached out to us in desperation asking for the public's help in finding her pup named Clyde. Krystal revealed that he's been missing since July 15th and hasn't been spotted since. He disappeared from Salem Avenue around 11-11:30 a.m on Thursday wearing a green collar that displayed a forest scene along with a Seresto Flea and Tick collar. If that isn't enough information for you to recognize him, Krystal says that Clyde is a Lab and Pitbull mix who was also wearing a bow tie at the time he went missing.