Cycling-Mental health a growing concern within the peloton

By Syndicated Content
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARCASSONNE, France (Reuters) – Two days before Christmas last year Theo Nonnez went for a training ride in the rain. Half an hour later, the 21-year-old was sobbing on his bike as his world came tumbling down around him. The Groupama-FDJ reserve rider had just realised he could not put...

Cyclingcyclingutah.com

Health and Environmental Benefits of Cycling

By Charles Pekow — Global warming. COVID19 pandemic. We've been living through quite a devastating era. But a new study says that bicycling can partially relieve the destruction of these menaces. The Potential Health and Environmental Benefits of Cycling in the U.S says, “Increasing the extent to which populations engage in health-oriented transportation, such as walking and cycling, could help to slow or reverse the advance of these crises by increasing overall physical fitness and decreasing vehicle emissions which contribute to air pollution and climate change.”
Mental Healthtriathlete.com

Mental Health Resources for Triathletes

Physical performance is not merely a physical feat. For athletes to perform at their very best, whether at the age-group level or in elite competition, they also have to home their mental skills. And that means an athlete’s mental health needs must be addressed. The evidence is clear that mind and body work in tandem. Though many assume endurance athletes, who are flush with feel-good endorphins from hours spent training, are immune from mental health issues like depression, anxiety, substance abuse, or eating disorders, the numbers tell a different story. Mental illness affects 20% of the general population in the U.S., but one study shows 37% of endurance athletes report being diagnosed with mental illness, and 46% showed risk factors for mental health issues.
CyclingInternational Business Times

Exhausted Pogacar Effectively Seals Tour De France Title

Tadej Pogacar all but became champion of the 2021 Tour de France on Saturday as the UAE rider protected his large overall lead in the stage 20 time-trial, ahead of the traditionally ceremonial final run to Paris. Wout van Aert won the time trial, but defending champion Pogacar's solid ride...
CyclingBBC

How Tour de France Stage 21 unfolded

The lights are going down on the presentation which is my cue to make an exit as well. Well, Mark Cavendish failed in his bid to set a new record of 35 stage wins in the Tour de France but what a brilliant 21 days of racing we have had.
Cyclingbicycling.com

Tour de France Stage 20 Preview: The Final Race Against the Clock

Stage 20 - Libourne to Saint-Émilion - 30.8km - Saturday, July 17. This year’s Tour de France features more time trial kilometers than recent editions. And in a departure from last year’s race, they’re friendlier to the pure specialists of the discipline. The gently rolling 30.8km course is perfect for...
Cyclingktwb.com

Cycling-Pogacar set to win back-to-back Tour de France titles

SAINT EMILION, France – Tadej Pogacar was poised to win a second consecutive Tour de France title as the Slovenian retained his overall lead following the final time trial, a 30.8-km solo effort from Libourne on Saturday. The 22-year-old UAE Emirates rider finished eighth in the 20th stage won by Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who clocked a best time of 35 minutes 53 seconds. Danes Kasper Asgreen and Jonas Vingegaard were second and third respectively in the 20th stage, 21 and 32 seconds off the pace. Overall, Pogacar leads Dane Jonas Vingegaard by five minutes 20 seconds and Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz by 7:03 ahead of Sunday’s final stage, a largely processional ride from Chatou to the Champs Elysees in Paris. The UAE Emirates rider bettered his rivals in the opening time trials and in the mountain stages, claiming a total of three stage wins in a dominant performance. It came in sharp contrast with last year, when Pogacar snatched the overall lead in the final time trial only as his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic cracked in the uphill drag to La Planche des Belles Filles. This time, Pogacar was the favourite and he duly delivered, even though he benefited from his main rival’s failure with Roglic pulling out ahead of the eighth stage following a crash earlier in the race. Crashes also effectively ruled 2018 champion Geraint Thomas out along with his Ineos Grenadiers team mate Tao Geoghegan Hart, the 2020 Giro d’Italia winner. Just like last year, Pogacar won the white jersey for the best Under-25 rider and also the polka-dot jersey for the mountains classification. Pogacar is now the youngest double winner of the race.
Cyclingsemoball.com

Out for a ride: Tadej Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour title

Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France for a second straight year after a mostly ceremonial final stage to the Champs-Elysees in cycling's biggest race. Tadej Pogacar took the yellow jersey to Paris to win his second straight Tour de France on Sunday after a grueling three-week odyssey that at times he made look like a recreational ride.
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Matej Mohoric takes solo victory as Mark Cavendish is forced to wait for record-breaking win

Matej Mohoric took his second victory of this year’s Tour de France on stage 19 as Mark Cavendish was made to wait for a record-breaking 35th win at the race.Mohoric, 26, who already soloed to victory on stage seven, was brilliantly opportunistic again as he made a superb move away from a group of 20 riders with 25 kilometres remaining.The Slovenian proved too strong for the chasers as Bahrain Victorious clinched their third win of the Tour.The victory came just 48 hours after the team bus and hotel were raided by police.And Mohoric appeared to silence critics during his...
CyclingBBC

Tour de France: Mark Cavendish denied record by Wout Van Aert

Mark Cavendish failed in his bid to set a new record of 35 stage wins in the Tour de France as Wout van Aert won the final stage of the 2021 Tour. Cavendish struggled to find space and could not come past Van Aert in the final few metres of the bunch sprint on Paris' Champs-Elysees.
Cyclingwtvbam.com

Factbox-Cycling-Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar

PARIS (Reuters) – Factbox on Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who won his second consecutive Tour de France title on Sunday:. * Coached by former world road race bronze medallist and fellow Slovenian Andrej Hauptman. * 2018 is Pogacar’s breakthrough year. He wins the Tour de l’Avenir, a stage race for young...
Cyclingkezi.com

Tadej Pogacar: Slovenian cycling sensation clinches second Tour de France victory

Sunday's processional final Tour de France stage that concluded in Paris confirmed Tadej Pogacar as winner of the race for a second year running. In truth, Pogacar's domination of the 2021 Tour has arguably appeared almost a procession at times, particularly after rivals such as countryman Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas both suffered crashes early on in the race.

