Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance
Matt Leatherman is Director, Ariel Babcock is Head of Research, and Victoria Tellez is Senior Research Associate at FCLTGlobal. This post is based on a FCLTGlobal memorandum by Mr. Leatherman, Ms. Babcock, Ms. Tellez, and Sam Sterling. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Long-Term Effects of Hedge Fund Activism by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, and Wei Jiang (discussed on the Forum here); and Who Bleeds When the Wolves Bite? A Flesh-and-Blood Perspective on Hedge Fund Activism and Our Strange Corporate Governance System by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).corpgov.law.harvard.edu
Comments / 0