If You're Worried About Debt, This Is the Master's Degree to Avoid
If your parents warned you about going to film school … they were on to something. According to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Education Department data, film alumni at New York’s Columbia University had the highest debt compared with earnings among graduates of any major university master’s program in the U.S. Those who took out federal student loans had a median debt of $181,000 — although that figure only covers earnings and loan repayments up to two years after graduation.www.mysanantonio.com
