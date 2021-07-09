Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

If You're Worried About Debt, This Is the Master's Degree to Avoid

By Kirk Miller
MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your parents warned you about going to film school … they were on to something. According to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Education Department data, film alumni at New York’s Columbia University had the highest debt compared with earnings among graduates of any major university master’s program in the U.S. Those who took out federal student loans had a median debt of $181,000 — although that figure only covers earnings and loan repayments up to two years after graduation.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Harvard#Columbia University#Federal Student Loans#Financial Aid#Wall Street Journal#Education Department#New York University#Cornell#Insidehook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
Related
EconomyFortune

What’s an MBA worth to former B-school grads?

A couple of days before I showed up for orientation at what was then the Graduate School of Management at the University of California at Los Angeles (today, the UCLA Anderson School of Management), The Christian Science Monitor published an article titled, “What’s the Worth of an MBA?” It warned that following “a raging bull market for business schools,” a correction was on the horizon, thanks to increases in tuition, fewer women enrollees, and a decline in students sitting for the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT).
CollegesSlate

Master’s Degrees Are the Second Biggest Scam in Higher Education

Last week, the Wall Street Journal published a troubling exposé on the crushing debt burdens that students accumulate while pursuing master’s degrees at elite universities in fields like drama and film, where the job prospects are limited and the chances of making enough to repay their debt are slim. Because it focused on MFA programs at Ivy League schools—one subject accumulated around $300,000 in loans pursuing screenwriting—the article rocketed around the creative class on Twitter. But it also pointed to a more fundamental, troubling development in the world of higher education: For colleges and universities, master’s degrees have essentially become an enormous moneymaking scheme, wherein the line between for-profit and nonprofit education has been utterly blurred. There are, of course, good programs as well as bad ones, but when you scope out, there is clearly a systemic problem.
Economyfox10phoenix.com

How to find student loans without a cosigner

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. Some private lenders offer student loans without...
CollegesNews Slashdot

'Financially Hobbled for Life': The Elite Master's Degrees That Don't Pay Off

Recent film program graduates of Columbia University who took out federal student loans had a median debt of $181,000. Yet two years after earning their master's degrees, half of the borrowers were making less than $30,000 a year. The Columbia program offers the most extreme example of how elite universities in recent years have awarded thousands of master's degrees that don't provide graduates enough early career earnings to begin paying down their federal student loans, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Education Department data. Recent Columbia film alumni had the highest debt compared with earnings among graduates of any major university master's program in the U.S., the Journal found. The New York City university is among the world's most prestigious schools, and its $11.3 billion endowment ranks it the nation's eighth wealthiest private school.
CollegesPosted by
Daily Mail

How Ivy League arts degrees leave graduates drowning in debt: Students at nation's most prestigious colleges are saddled with up to $300K debt and earn as little as $30K

Students pursuing graduate degrees at some of the nation's most prestigious universities are being slammed with loan debt of up to $200,000, yet most only earn $30,000 two years after graduation. A recent Wall Street journal article detailed the strife students faced in highly competitive programs that leave them financially...
CollegesFairfield Sun Times

Busting Some Student Loan Myths

In the current political climate, arguing against free college and student-loan cancellation doesn’t make you very popular among a particular crowd. But one thing that’s clear is that many people are upset about loans but don’t know how they work. Multiple misconceptions surround student debt and college finance that make people more upset than they need to be, which can lead to poor decision-making when it comes to education or finances. So let’s clear up a few things.
Kingsville, TXalicetx.com

Javelina Rebound offers debt reduction for eligible students

KINGSVILLE — Texas A&M-Kingsville is helping remove financial barriers for nearly 800 students with outstanding account balances by eliminating that debt, allowing students to complete their college degrees with less of a financial burden. The Javelina Rebound program leverages federal support from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and will...
Ettrick, VAPosted by
WTVR CBS 6

VSU pays off student debt

Virginia State University (VSU) will pay off all outstanding tuition and fees owed by students enrolled during the COVID-19 pandemic by using CARES Act funds, officials with the school announced Friday.
New York City, NYNBC New York

Only 25% of Those With Student Loans Went to Graduate School—But They Owe Around 50% of All Student Debt

When many people think of the student debt crisis, they think of jaw-dropping six-figure debt totals. But "many of those big numbers end up being outliers or they're grad students who have accumulated [debt] based on continuing their education," says Rick Castellano, vice president of corporate communications for Sallie Mae. He says undergraduate college students rarely borrow over $100,000.
EducationPoets and Quants

MBA Handicapping: How Do Accenture Consultants Get Into Wharton?

Melody is aiming high. Wharton, MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Chicago Booth, and the London Business School are on her target list of business schools. With a 325 GRE score and a 3.6 GPA from UCLA in economics, the 26-year-old enterprise strategy consultant for Accenture has an impressive track record, with two promotions, increasing responsibility, and direct contact with CEO clients. Melody also is the recruiting and retention lead for her firm’s women’s employee initiative, a role that saw her lead a four-person team to design a new on-boarding framework for all Northern California Accenture.
CollegesDallas News

The types of master’s degrees and the benefits of getting one

Today, more than 16 million Americans — approximately 8% of the population — have master’s degrees. While a bachelor’s degree was once seen as enough to establish a career, that is no longer necessarily the case. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs requiring a master’s degree are...
Williamsburg, KYWTVQ

University of the Cumberlands to offer finance master’s degree

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (University of the Cumberlands Public Relations) – University of the Cumberlands continues expanding its graduate-level options with its newest addition of a Master of Science in Finance degree program. Course content will include financial accounting and analysis; financial services, regulation, and ethics; economics analysis for decision making; financial...
Pembroke, NCpilot.com

UNCP Ranked Among Best Colleges for Master’s Degree in Addiction Counseling

UNC Pembroke has been ranked among the Best Colleges for gaining a master’s degree in addiction counseling. UNCP’s Master of Social Work program is ranked No. 33 in the country, according to Addiction Counselor, an independently owned educational resource. The MSW program offers a substance use and addiction recovery emphasis. A graduate certificate in addictions counseling is also available.
Collegesunesco.org

Call for applications, deadline 15 August 2021: New Online Master's degree in World Heritage Studies (MA)

The master's programme in World Heritage Studies (WHS) at BTU Cottbus-Senftenberg, Germany now opens its doors towards a full online study experience. The World Heritage Studies programme began in 1999 and its graduates from more than two decades have established a strong alumni network of professionals in the World Heritage field. Starting from October 2021, the programme offers a new study option: World Heritage Studies (Online), aimed at offering a master's degree in World Heritage to applicants who due to visa, money, work or family issues may not be able or willing to come to Cottbus/Germany for full-time studies on campus.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

UM faculty survey: Most support mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

Most instructors at the University of Michigan think COVID-19 vaccination should be mandatory for all faculty, staff and students, with limited medical or religious exceptions — or if not, instructors should be able to opt out of in-person instruction, according to results of an informal survey obtained by The Detroit News.
Public HealthCharlotteObserver.com

Can the UNC System require the COVID vaccine? It’s complicated

As students prepare to return to campus in August, hundreds of institutions across the country have issued coronavirus vaccine mandates for students. In North Carolina, private universities such as Duke University and Wake Forest University have done so, but the UNC System has said it will not follow suit, citing a “lack of clear legal authority.”
CollegesWest Central Reporter

ILLINOIS COLLEGE: Illinois College welcomes talented new dean of students

Illinois College issued the following announcement on July 13. Jessica Edonick will join Illinois College as the new dean of students beginning Aug. 2. I saw and felt immediately that IC is dedicated to fostering a sense of belonging and a community of care, where students are challenged to be global leaders.Jessica Edonick, Dean of Students.
Bexley, OHWBNS 10TV Columbus

Incoming freshmen visit Capital University as new digital initiative gets underway

BEXLEY, Ohio — Saturday was a big day for incoming students as they were able to visit Capital University before the start of the school year. The student visits came as the school introduced its newest initiative called "Project Indigo," which will offer individualized access to learning resources and enhanced face-to-face connections with faculty and students.
Collegesceoworld.biz

Five Online Masters Degrees To Further Your Career

Imagine for a moment that you’ve finally entered a new phase of your career or perhaps you’ve decided to dive into an entirely new entrepreneurial adventure. Either way, a master’s degree can give you a significant advantage on your new path. And with technology making it easier and more convenient to complete your studies online, you don’t have to worry about going to a physical school.

Comments / 0

Community Policy