Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

ALKM - Alkame Continues To Expand Into Rapidly Growing Hand Sanitizer Market Expected To Reach $17 Billion By 2026

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

Las Vegas, Nevada, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM) today confirmed that its wholly owned subsidiary Bell Food and Beverage, Inc has taken delivery of another shipment of customized and proprietary formulated hand sanitizer gel concentrate.

The hand sanitizer market is anticipated to reach over $17 Billion by 2026 according to Polaris Market Research :

"With an increasing inclination toward a healthy lifestyle, people are taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, boosting the growth prospects for the global market. The global marketplace is witnessing a tremendous demand for health & wellness products such as sanitizers that reduce the effect of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 experienced by almost all countries."

With the concern about the highly transmissible delta COVID-19 variant and it's spread among the unvaccinated continues to grow as U.S. cases rise the demand and need for a premium hand sanitizer is not going away anytime soon.

"We have just taken delivery of an additional 1,500 plus gallons of our custom hand sanitizer concentrate, a best-in-class solution," stated Robert Eakle, CEO of Alkame Holdings Inc. Eakle continues" this provides Bell with a finished product produced in a more efficient and cost-effective manner than previous processes allowed for."

About Alkame Holdings, Inc. Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com .

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
865
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Industry
Las Vegas, NV
Industry
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Hand Sanitizers#Bell Food#Beverage Inc#Polaris Market Research#Alkame Holdings Inc#Alkame Holdings Inc#Company#Rtd#Relations Website
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Global Naphtha Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 230.9 Bn By 2030: Growing Demand For End Use Industries Such As Petrochemical And Industrial Chemicals Are Projected To Drive The Demand For Naphtha Over The Forecast Period (2016-2030)

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Naphtha Market, By Product Type and By Geography- Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2030,” the global naphtha market was valued at US$ 102.6 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 230.9 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.97% from 2016 to 2030.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Stem Cell Banking Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Service Type, Bank Type, Utilization, Application And Region

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem Cell Banking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global stem cell banking market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Stem cell banking is one of the most promising as well...
Industryatlantanews.net

Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2027. A New Market Study, Titled "Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers,...
Industrythedallasnews.net

Agrigenomics Market to Reach $5.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Agrigenomics Market by Application (Crops and Livestock), Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Illumina HiSeq Family, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer), Objectives, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Row) - Forecast year 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agrigenomics Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this market is projected to be driven by the increasing burden on current food production systems amidst the rapidly expanding global population, rise in the number of genetic diseases affecting plants & animals, and technological advancements in the field of applied genetics. The global marketplace has witnessed a significant increase in crop genomic resources and advancements in genome analysis facilitating basic and translational agricultural research. This trend is expected to continue strongly throughout the forecast period.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Report 2021-2026: RT-PCR, Rapid Diagnostics Test, ELISA Test And Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serological), By Use (Multiple Test v/s Single Test), By Full Test Time, By Technology, By Specimen Type, By Mobility, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
EconomyPosted by
The Press

Care Economy Sized at $648 Billion and Poised to Grow Rapidly

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Holding Co. — in partnership with Pivotal Ventures — released The Investor's Guide to the Care Economy: Four Dynamic Areas of Growth, a first-of-its-kind report that puts the size of the care economy at $648 billion, making it $138 billion larger than the US pharmaceutical industry1 and larger than the US hotel, car manufacturing, and social networking industries combined. Even more, the report finds significant growth opportunities in the four key areas it explored: household management, child care, aging-in-place and employer benefits.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Diet Pills Market is Expected to grow rapidly in the coming years Says Fact.MR

In the first half of 2020, the demand for diet pills faced a slight slowdown as a result of lockdown and social distancing imposed in Covid-19 pandemic whereas the second half of the year experienced high demands throughout the world. Now in 2021, as the condition is stabilizing with fastest recovery rates, well-established as well as newer industrial players are spending on research and developments to ensure highly effective additions with no side effects.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Hand Sanitizer Market | Know the Top 5 Manufacturers Business Strategies

Globally, people are now more aware about there about various diseases and are more health conscious. Increasing awareness programs about hand sanitization by various organizations such as FDA, WHO, and others and improving living standards have increased demand for hand sanitizers. According to various researches to prevent the transmission of infection, which largely caused hand transmission has also boosted the demand hand sanitizers. Moreover, proper cleanliness of hands can reduce the chances of various diseases such as nosocomial foodborne illness and others.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Nanopatterning Market To Reach $3.4 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Nanopatterning - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

The Worldwide Spectrum Analyzer Industry Is Expected To Reach $2.8 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spectrum Analyzer Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The spectrum analyzer market is evaluated at US$1,517.152 million for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% to reach the market size of US$2,839.988 million by the year 2026.A spectrum analyzer is a testing instrument that measures various parameters in a circuit or a system at a radio frequency range. The spectrum analyzer measures the magnitude of internal signals versus frequency within the full frequency range. Spectrum analyzers are widely adopted in manufacturing, designing, and engaging in determining performance, error detection, and troubleshooting errors. These find application in end-user industries such as automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, IT and communication, medical and semiconductors, and energy, among various other industries. Growing demand for wireless technology among users around the world has been the driving factor in the spectrum analyzer market. Besides, wider adoption of portable and handheld spectrum analyzers coupled with multi-tasking features, bandwidth, and frequency advancements are driving major driving forces in the spectrum analyzer market. However, the major constraints facing the industry are the non-availability of cost-effective spectrum analyzers and the growing market for second-hand analyzers.The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease severely impacted the spectrum analyzer market. The coronavirus outbreak has impacted various industries relying on spectrum analyzers. The ongoing pandemic has led to movement restrictions and lockdowns all around the world, resulting in flight cancellations, certain industry closures, massive disruptions in the supply chain, and growing panic among local people. These factors have collectively impacted the end-user industries which rely on spectrum analyzer for their operations, thus impacting the spectrum analyzer market as a whole.The spectrum analyzers market has been segmented based on type, form factor, application, and geography. Geographically, the analyzers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asian Pacific, South America, and Middle East and African region. Automotive to hold a significant market share. By application, the classification of the market has been done as Automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, IT and telecommunication, Medical and Health care, Semiconductors and electronics, and others. The Automotive and Transportation segment is projected to hold a significant share in the market until the end of the forecast period. Growing demand for wireless technology is the major factor leading to the growth in this sector. Additionally, spectrum analyzers serve as equipment for these high-frequency applications. The Spectrum analyzers aids in meeting automotive test radar requirements. Spectrum analyzers also aid in a wide range of engineering tasks and support wideband components and communication systems. Asia Pacific to witness lucrative growth opportunities. Geographically, the distribution of the global market has been done in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The Asian Pacific market is expected to hold a significant share in the market on account of rowing penetration and the need for Spectrum analyzers in countries like China, India. Moreover, the presence of key players in the market in the region further supplements the share during the next five years. Moreover, the growing demand for spectrum analyzers in the electronics and automotive market is expected to propel market growth. This has resulted in significant investment into the spectrum analyzers market, resulting in the significant development of high-frequency spectrum analyzers. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Drivers4.2. Market Restraints4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis 5. Spectrum Analyzers Market Analysis, by Type5.1. Introduction5.2. Real Time Analyzers5.3. Swept Tuned Analyzers5.4. Parallel Filter Analysis5.5. Fourier Analyzers 6. Spectrum Analyzers Market Analysis, by Form Factor6.1. Introduction6.2. Benchtop6.3. Portable6.4. Handheld6.5. Networked 7. Spectrum Analyzers Market Analysis, by Frequency Range7.1 Less than 6 GHZ7.2 6 GHz to 18 GHz7.3 More than 18 GHz 8. Spectrum Analyzer Market Analysis, by End User Industry8.1. Introduction8.2. Automotive and Transportation8.3. Aerospace and Defense8.4. IT and Telecommunication8.5. Medical and Healthcare8.6. Semiconductors and Electronics8.7. Industrial and Energy8.8. Others 9. Spectrum Analyzer Market Analysis, by Geography9.1. Introduction9.2. North America9.2.1. USA9.2.2. Canada9.2.3. Mexico9.3. South America9.3.1. Brazil9.3.2. Argentina9.3.3. Others9.4. Europe9.4.1. Germany9.4.2. France9.4.3. UK9.4.4. Italy9.4.5. Others9.5. Middle East and Africa9.5.1. Saudi Arabia9.5.2. UAE9.5.3. Others9.6. Asia Pacific9.6.1. China9.6.2. Japan9.6.3. India9.6.4. South Korea9.6.5. Taiwan9.6.6. Thailand9.6.7. Indonesia9.6.8. Others 10. Competitive Environment and Analysis10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix 11. Company Profiles11.1. Advantest Corporation11.2. Keysight technologies11.3. Aim-TTi11.4. Rohde &Schwarz GmbH & Co., kg11.5. Aniritsu Corporation11.6. Giga-tronics Incorporated11.7. LP Technologies11.8. Yokogawa Electronic Corporation11.9. National Instruments Corporation11.10. RIGOL TechnologiesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3sm8y2.
Businessbostonnews.net

Liver Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 4,883.5 Mn in 2025 & estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6%

The global liver treatment market is expected to reach US$ 4,883.5 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,426.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018-2025. Global Liver Treatment Industry 2021 Market Research Report is an in-depth study providing a complete analysis of the Liver Treatment Market for the period 2021–2025. It provides a complete overview of market size, share, growth, trends, industry chain structure, top manufacturers, market dynamics and competitive scenario.
Industryhoustonmirror.com

Glycomics/Glycobiology Market To Reach USD 2.88 Billion By 2028 | Growing demand for advanced glycomics and glycobiology Tools

Increasing glycomics research, rising investment in drug discovery and development, and growing opportunities in biopharmaceutical sector are key factors driving market growth. Market Size – USD 1.0 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trends – Growing demand for advanced glycomics and glycobiology tools. The...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Anesthetics Market Report 2020: Market Is Expected To Grow From $5.7 Billion In 2029 To $6 Billion In 2023 - Forecast To 2025 & 2030

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anesthetics Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global anesthetics market is expected to grow from $5.7 billion in 2019 to $9.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.2%.The...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 4,481.41 Mn With CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027

According to The Insight Partners marketresearch study of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market to2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Type and End User, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devicesmarketis expected to reach US$ 4,481.41 million by2027 from US$ 2,462.86 million in 2019. The market isestimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global continuous positiveairway pressure (CPAP) devices market and the factors driving market along withthose that act as hindrances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy