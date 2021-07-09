Cancel
David A. Domina Selected To Super Lawyers® Guide For 15th Consecutive Year

By PR Newswire
OMAHA, Neb., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder of Domina Law Group David A. Domina has been listed in the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers® for his premier advocacy skills in Omaha, Nebraska in the following categories:

  • Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff
  • Civil Litigation: Plaintiff
  • Business Litigation
  • Defective Products Litigation
  • Estate, Will & Trust Litigation

Attorney Domina has been recognized in every edition of Super Lawyers® since 2007, meaning that the 2021 edition marks his 15 th year of Super Lawyers® acclaim!

To qualify for a listing in Super Lawyers®, all attorneys must pass a patented selection process composed of third-party nomination, an independent review, and a peer review. The Super Lawyers® research team conducts the independent review, evaluating candidates on "12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement":

  • Case results
  • Transactions
  • Pro bono work
  • Bar activity
  • Experience
  • Representative clients
  • Awards and honors
  • Position within their law firm
  • Special licenses and certifications
  • Scholarly work and contributions
  • Education and employment history
  • Other noteworthy accomplishments

In the peer review, a Blue-Ribbon panel of top-rated attorneys reevaluates the candidates. Thus, it is not possible to obtain a Super Lawyers® listing without the respect of one's peers.

From here, only the highest-scoring candidates from each practice area and region are selected for inclusion. To ensure the published directory accurately reflects that year's legal landscape, a representative number of small, medium, and large firm attorneys are included. Still, only a small margin of the nation's attorneys pass selection, making 15 years of Super Lawyers® listings a feat worth celebrating.

Attorney Domina founded Domina Law Group in 1975. Since then, he has garnered national recognition for being a uniquely experienced trial lawyer. He has litigated over one thousand civil and criminal cases, handling complex litigation involving serious and fatal injury, product liability, and more, with unparalleled skill. To date, he remains one of the few attorneys in the U.S. to have achieved a jury verdict worth over $1 billion.

Domina Law Group is an Omaha-based trial law firm that represents clients throughout the nation. With over $2 billion won for its clients, Domina Law Group thrives on solving critical issues through litigation—no matter how complex it may be. To learn more, visit dominalaw.com. Further information about Super Lawyers® can be found at superlawyers.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-a-domina-selected-to-super-lawyers-guide-for-15th-consecutive-year-301328727.html

SOURCE Domina Law Group pc llo

Comments / 0

