The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) On Behalf Of Investors

By Business Wire
TheStreet
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of 360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company") (QFIN) - Get Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 8, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported chatter on social media that the Company's core product offering, the 360 IOU app, has been removed from app stores.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $7.12, or 21%, to close at $26.02 per share on July 8, 2021.

If you purchased 360 DigiTech securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

