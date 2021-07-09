Cancel
QFIN Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation Into 360 DigiTech - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged To Contact The Firm

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) - Get Report ("DigiTech") for violations of federal securities laws. DigiTech, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China.

On July 8, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported that DigiTech's core product, 360 IOU app, has been removed. Following this news, on July 8, 2021, the stock plummeted, closing down 21.5%.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a DigiTech shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP: Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact: Johnson Fistel, LLP Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 jimb@johnsonfistel.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qfin-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-360-digitech---investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301328737.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

