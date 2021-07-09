Cancel
Introduction Of Virtual Caregivers To Have Strong Impact On Residential Care Facilities | Discover Company Insights On BizVibe

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified the introduction of virtual caregivers as a major trend for the residential care facilities industry. Virtual caregivers are slowly gaining prominence in the industry. A major task undertaken by these facilities is to provide moral and emotional support to residents, which can be challenging to provide through a virtual caregiver. Virtual caregiving applications are therefore being designed to employ artificial intelligence and provide support based on a patient's needs. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on residential care facilities around the world.

Key Insights Provided for Residential Care Facilities

In addition to the impact of emerging trends on businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects:

  • Industry challenges with their relevance and influence segmented by geography
  • Risk of doing business score segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk
  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels
  • Names of top company decision makers, their job titles, and social profiles
  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness
  • Latest press releases and company information

Residential Care Facilities Service Categories

BizVibe's platform contains 10M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, and categorized into 40,000+ products and services. The residential care facilities industry group features 3,500+ company profiles categorized into multiple product and service categories. Each category contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

More Information for Buyers: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

More Information for Sellers: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact

BizVibe Jesse MaidaEmail: jesse@bizvibe.com +1 855-897-5880Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introduction-of-virtual-caregivers-to-have-strong-impact-on-residential-care-facilities--discover-company-insights-on-bizvibe-301328333.html

SOURCE BizVibe

