Wythe School Board approves policy revisions that include protection for transgender students
The Wythe County School Board on Thursday approved a slew of policy revisions that included nondiscrimination protection for transgender students. There is no discrete policy for transgender students; however, the policies updated include requirements against discrimination. Protected classifications include gender, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, race, color, national origin, disability, religion, ancestry, age, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, military status and genetic information.swvatoday.com
