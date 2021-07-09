Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

Ripples of Responsibility: How Long-Term Investors Navigate Uncertainty With Purpose

By Matthew Leatherman, Ariel Babcock,, Victoria Tellez, FCLTGlobal, on
Harvard Health
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment organizations around the world face an array of ever-changing external expectations. These expectations go well beyond traditional notions of achieving return targets or liability matching and can create important responsibilities that are broader than fiduciary duty or asset stewardship. Ripples of Responsibility provides tools for understanding and fulfilling these responsibilities. Together with our members and others, we have piloted this publication’s toolkit in workshops focused on six different domains of responsibility: economic impact at home and abroad, equity lending and stewardship, impasses in corporate engagement, racial and gender diversity of portfolio companies, climate and environmental impact, and reputation management.

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Cambridge, MA
Business
City
Cambridge, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kahneman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Department Of Labor#Investment Decisions#Mutual Fund#Us Steel#Future Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyCSO

How long-term hybrid work is changing security strategies

Pam Nigro wants to know if workers at her company are working odd hours. She wants to know exactly where they are, too, because such surveillance is one of the strategies Nigro has to keep her company safe. Nigro says her security tools must understand and analyze when and where...
StocksCoinTelegraph

BlackRock CEO signals low demand for crypto from long-term investors

BlackRock, an institutional asset manager that has indirect exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), has recorded a major decline in investor demand for cryptocurrency. The company’s CEO Larry Fink declared Wednesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that BlackRock has been seeing less crypto-related queries from investors recently, signaling a massive drop in demand for crypto.
EconomyHarvard Health

Compensation Disclosures and Strategic Commitment: Evidence from Revenue-Based Pay

Matthew J. Bloomfield is Assistant Professor of Accounting at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. This post is based on his recent paper, forthcoming in the Journal of Financial Economics. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes the book Pay without Performance: The Unfulfilled Promise of Executive Compensation; Executive Compensation as an Agency Problem; and Paying for Long-Term Performance (discussed on the Forum here), all by Lucian Bebchuk and Jesse Fried.
MarketsBenzinga

Best Long-Term Cryptocurrency Investments

Currently, investing in long-term cryptocurrencies is very simple and profitable, but it is important that you know about the market before investing. Cryptocurrencies are a virtual form of money. Their issuance and operating rules do not depend on a central bank or other financial institutions; instead they’re managed by programmed algorithms.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

How To Navigate The UK Property Investment Market In Q3

As with the rest of the countries in the world, the United Kingdom’s property market is one of the main drivers of the economy. This, despite the slight dip in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), contracting at 1.6% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, per Office for National Statistics.
Energy Industrytufts.edu

How Did Covid Change Long-Term Energy Demand and Supply?

As governments roll out vaccination programs and lift coronavirus-induced restrictions on travel and leisure, the world's demand for oil is slowly returning to normal. The International Energy Agency in June forecast that global crude demand will return to its pre-pandemic high during 2022's final quarter. At the same time, resurgent...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Hemophilia Clinical Landscape Market Report 2021-2027: Uptake Of Gene Therapy Will Be Limited By High Upfront Costs And Uncertainty Over Long-term Effectiveness

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disease Analysis: Hemophilia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Hemophilia is a rare, inherited X chromosome-linked bleeding disorder in which deficiencies in clotting factors prevent blood from clotting normally. Injuries therefore result in prolonged periods of bleeding. There are two types of hemophilia, A and B, with similar signs and symptoms but different genetic defects. Latest Key Takeaways.
MarketsHerald & Review

Is Bitcoin a Good Long-Term Investment?

The cryptocurrency market has been explosive this year, as more and more investors have rushed to get a piece of it. If you're thinking of putting money into cryptocurrency, you may specifically have your eye on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Though there are thousands of digital coins in circulation, Bitcoin is...
MarketsTime

Coinbase Review 2021: Great for Crypto Beginners and Long-Term Investors

If you’ve heard of any cryptocurrency exchange, it’s probably Coinbase. Bitcoin early adopters have been buying and trading coins on Coinbase since 2012, but the platform gained mainstream attention in 2021 when it became the first crypto exchange to go public on the Nasdaq. Today, more than 56 million users...
EconomyMySanAntonio

How to build long-term profitability (with digitization)

Figures from Canirac estimate that the restaurant sector will take seven years to recover, I am more optimistic, since this projection is based on a traditional approach that will return as we remember it. Especially when there are other factors such as the democratization of technology with its own and self-managed digital platforms to build direct channels of customer service. This is where the opportunities and the ability to build long-term profitability lie.
Stockswkzo.com

European shares drop as investors turn to bonds amid economic uncertainty

(Reuters) – European stocks retreated sharply from two-week highs on Tuesday, breaking a three-day winning streak as investors flocked to bonds on worries over risks to rebounding global economic growth. All major European bourses lost almost 1%, with France’s CAC 40 down 0.9% and the oil heavy FTSE 100 posting...
Marketsetfstrategy.com

Goldman Sachs launches actively managed ‘future planet’ impact ETF

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has debuted its first actively managed ETF with the launch of the Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP US) on NYSE Arca. The ETF is managed by Goldman’s Fundamental Equity business which currently oversees more than $19 billion in thematic equity strategies. The fully transparent...
Economytrust.org

OPINION: Why the SEC should consider corporate and investor ESG disclosures

* Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation. The narrow focus on corporate disclosures can result in an oversight of important activities since investment strategies can shift the risk to workers and lead to the deterioration of affordable goods and services.
Career Development & AdviceGreenBiz

​​Inside the war for ESG talent

It's a good time to be an ESG professional. A very, very good time. The demand for analysts, strategists and others knowledgeable about environmental, social and governance issues has never been higher — far more than the current supply of qualified humans. And therein lies a challenge to the growth of sustainability and climate solutions.
Marketsetftrends.com

Need More Yield in Your Fixed Income Portfolio?

Fixed income investors seeking additional yield can opt for more risk/reward with assets like the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (VYM). Last year, the pandemic may have soured investors’ taste for high yield, but it’s quite a different story today. “Corporations weathered the storm last year and...
Marketsfxempire.com

Dogecoin Investors Eye Long Term as Co-Founder Takes Aim

Adding insult to injury, Jackson Palmer, co-founder of the Dogecoin project, has come out swinging at the cryptocurrency industry, publishing a tweetstorm on why he will never return. While Palmer’s outburst was not directed at Dogecoin, per se, he certainly did not say anything that would restore confidence in the DOGE community.
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

Why financial institutions are gobbling up direct indexing technology

Forget robo advisors, financial planning software or risk-assessment tools. One of the hottest wealthtech acquisitions right now are the companies helping advisors offer a previously inaccessible investing strategy called direct indexing. This week, Vanguard became the latest financial institution to buy its way into direct indexing when it announced plans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy