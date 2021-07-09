Cancel
Global Personal Protective Equipment Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal protective equipment market reached a value of US$ 54.1 Billion in 2020. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is a collective term used for wearable equipment and gear that protects users against various potential occupational hazards. It primarily includes equipment for the protection of face, eyes, ears, head and feet. According to various government agencies, it is mandatory for workers to wear puncture-resistant safety boots with slip-resistant soles and hard hats to ensure maximum protection against hazards and accidents. As a result, PPE finds extensive application in labor-oriented industries such as chemical, oil and gas, construction and pharmaceutical, wherein injuries can result from contact with physical, chemical, mechanical and radioactive substances.Rapid industrialization is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. It has led to an increase in the construction activities across the globe. However, there exists a severe lack in terms of safety measures at construction sites, which has resulted in frequent cases of occupational hazards worldwide, leading to a loss of valuable workforce and time. Consequently, there has been a rise in the awareness of personal and occupational safety among workers and employers to ensure maximum protection at the workplace. Owing to these factors, PPE is now widely incorporated in both developed and emerging economies. Furthermore, various product innovations such as the introduction of smart wearables with sensors that can identify patterns and the presence of hazardous elements in a mine or an oil rig are also catalyzing the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global personal protective equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Honeywell International Inc., E I Dupont De Nemours and Co., Kimberly-Clark Professional, Ansell Limited, MSA Safety Inc., Lakeland Industries, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Sioen Industries NV, Radians, Inc., COFRA Holding AG, Avon Rubber P.L.C. and National Safety Apparel. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends4.3 Mergers and Acquisitions in the Industry 5 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Equipment Type5.5 Market Breakup by End Use Industry5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Equipment Type6.1 Head, Eye and Face Protection6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Respiratory Protection6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Hand and Arm Protection6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Protective Clothing6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.4.3 Market Breakup by Protective Clothing Type6.4.4 Market Breakup of Suits by End-Use Industry6.4.5 Market Breakup by Gown Type6.5 Fall Protection6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Protective Footwear6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Hearing Protection6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast6.8 Others6.8.1 Market Trends6.8.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry7.1 Oil and Gas7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Breakup by Equipment Type7.1.2.1 Head, Eye and Face Protection7.1.2.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast7.1.2.2 Respiratory Protection7.1.2.2.1 Market Trends7.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast7.1.2.3 Protective Clothing7.1.2.3.1 Market Trends7.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast7.1.2.4 Hand and Arm Protection7.1.2.4.1 Market Trends7.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast7.1.2.5 Protective Footwear7.1.2.5.1 Market Trends7.1.2.5.2 Market Forecast7.1.2.6 Fall Protection7.1.2.6.1 Market Trends7.1.2.6.2 Market Forecast7.1.2.7 Hearing Protection7.1.2.7.1 Market Trends7.1.2.7.2 Market Forecast7.1.2.8 Others7.1.2.8.1 Market Trends7.1.2.8.2 Market Forecast7.1.3 Market Forecast7.2 Construction7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Breakup by Equipment Type7.2.2.1 Head, Eye and Face Protection7.2.2.1.1 Market Trends7.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.2 Respiratory Protection7.2.2.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.3 Protective Clothing7.2.2.3.1 Market Trends7.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.4 Hand and Arm Protection7.2.2.4.1 Market Trends7.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.5 Protective Footwear7.2.2.5.1 Market Trends7.2.2.5.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.6 Fall Protection7.2.2.6.1 Market Trends7.2.2.6.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.7 Hearing Protection7.2.2.7.1 Market Trends7.2.2.7.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.8 Others7.2.2.8.1 Market Trends7.2.2.8.2 Market Forecast7.2.3 Market Forecast7.3 Chemical7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Breakup by Equipment Type7.3.2.1 Head, Eye and Face Protection7.3.2.1.1 Market Trends7.3.2.1.2 Market Forecast7.3.2.2 Respiratory Protection7.3.2.2.1 Market Trends7.3.2.2.2 Market Forecast7.3.2.3 Protective Clothing7.3.2.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2.3.2 Market Forecast7.3.2.4 Hand and Arm Protection7.3.2.4.1 Market Trends7.3.2.4.2 Market Forecast7.3.2.5 Protective Footwear7.3.2.5.1 Market Trends7.3.2.5.2 Market Forecast7.3.2.6 Others7.3.2.6.1 Market Trends7.3.2.6.1 Market Forecast7.3.3 Market Forecast7.4 Healthcare7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Breakup by Equipment Type7.4.2.1 Head, Eye and Face Protection7.4.2.1.1 Market Trends7.4.2.1.2 Market Forecast7.4.2.2 Respiratory Protection7.4.2.2.1 Market Trends7.4.2.2.2 Market Forecast7.4.2.3 Protective Clothing7.4.2.3.1 Market Trends7.4.2.3.2 Market Forecast7.4.2.4 Hand and Arm Protection7.4.2.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2.4.2 Market Forecast7.4.2.5 Others7.3.2.5.1 Market Trends7.3.2.5.2 Market Forecast7.4.3 Market Forecast7.4.4 Demand Growth Index of PPEs due to COVID-197.4.5 Specifications of Healthcare Suits/Gowns7.5 Manufacturing7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Breakup by Equipment Type7.5.2.1 Head, Eye and Face Protection7.5.2.1.1 Market Trends7.5.2.1.2 Market Forecast7.5.2.2 Respiratory Protection7.5.2.2.1 Market Trends7.5.2.2.2 Market Forecast7.5.2.3 Protective Clothing7.5.2.3.1 Market Trends7.5.2.3.2 Market Forecast7.5.2.4 Hand and Arm Protection7.5.2.4.1 Market Trends7.5.2.4.2 Market Forecast7.5.2.5 Protective Footwear7.5.2.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2.5.2 Market Forecast7.5.2.6 Fall Protection7.5.2.6.1 Market Trends7.5.2.6.2 Market Forecast7.5.2.7 Hearing Protection7.5.2.7.1 Market Trends7.5.2.7.2 Market Forecast7.5.3 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9ebnz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-personal-protective-equipment-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301328687.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

