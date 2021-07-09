IRS Agent's Tax Home Remained At Assigned Work Location Despite Potential Hardship Reassignment

The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. National Low Income Housing Coalition released the 2021 Out of Reach report today, which shows that affordable rental homes continue to remain out of reach for average Rhode Islanders. The “Housing Wage” in the Ocean State remains one of the highest in the country, coming in at number seventeen. Regionally, Connecticut (10th), Massachusetts (3rd), and Vermont (16th) maintained their ranking of the most expensive two-bedroom housing wage over the past year. Maine (25th to 24th), New Hampshire (15th to 13th), and Rhode Island (19th to 17th) saw an increase in ranking. All New England states continue to remain in the top twenty-five for unaffordability.