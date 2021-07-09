Cancel
IRS Agent's Tax Home Remained At Assigned Work Location Despite Potential Hardship Reassignment

By Ed Zollars, CPA
currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough employee business expenses generally were rendered nondeductible (at least temporarily) by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a recent case on the concept of a “tax home” for an employee’s away from home expenses is still relevant to those who work with employee benefits. In the case of Warque v. Commissioner,[1] an IRS agent unsuccessfully attempted to argue his tax home became Las Vegas when the agency agreed to place him on a list for potential hardship relocation to the Nevada City.

