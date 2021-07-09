IRS Agent's Tax Home Remained At Assigned Work Location Despite Potential Hardship Reassignment
Although employee business expenses generally were rendered nondeductible (at least temporarily) by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a recent case on the concept of a “tax home” for an employee’s away from home expenses is still relevant to those who work with employee benefits. In the case of Warque v. Commissioner,[1] an IRS agent unsuccessfully attempted to argue his tax home became Las Vegas when the agency agreed to place him on a list for potential hardship relocation to the Nevada City.www.currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com
Comments / 0