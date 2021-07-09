Insights On The Over The Top Global Market To 2026 - By Component, Platform Type, Deployment Type, Content Type, Revenue Model, Service Type, Vertical And Region

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Over the Top (OTT) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Over the Top (OTT) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The OTT refers to the media service that facilitates the delivery of audio, video and digital media content over the internet. This content gets transmitted over various electronic devices, such as smartphones, smart televisions and other connected devices without requiring a multi-system operator for the distribution. This service offers unlimited data streaming and enables viewers to access content as per their convenience. Apart from this, OTT is also used for streaming music, live broadcasting, watching educational channels, advertising and communication.The growing media and entertainment industry, along with the rising sales of smart computing devices across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, widespread adoption of OTT services and high-quality streaming content over devices, such as smartphones, laptops, smart televisions, computers and tablets, is further contributing to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used cables and satellite television sets, devices offering OTT media services provide higher portability, convenience, accessibility and connectivity.

Furthermore, the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) by OTT service providers is also providing a boost to the market growth. Service providers are increasingly utilizing advanced technologies to analyze users' preferences and offer them customized content. This improves the overall experience of the user, thus favoring the adoption rates of OTT. Additionally, significant developments in the communication infrastructure and increasing penetration of high-speed internet across emerging nations, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and increasing consumer expenditure on entertainment and related services, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global Over the Top (OTT) market to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amazon, Eros International, Facebook Inc., Google Inc., Hulu, IBM, Limelight Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Netflix, Nimbuzz, Star India, Tencent, Telstra, The Walt Disney Company, Yahoo!, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Over the Top (OTT) Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Component6.1 Solution6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Services6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Platform Type7.1 Smartphones7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Smart TV's7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Laptops Desktops and Tablets7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Gaming Consoles7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Set-Top Boxes7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type8.1 Cloud8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 On-Premise8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Content Type9.1 Voice Over IP9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Text and Images9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Video9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Revenue Model10.1 Subscription10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Procurement10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Rental10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Others10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Service Type11.1 Consulting11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Installation and Maintenance11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Training and Support11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast11.4 Managed Services11.4.1 Market Trends11.4.2 Market Forecast 12 Market Breakup by Vertical12.1 Media & Entertainment12.1.1 Market Trends12.1.2 Market Forecast12.2 Education & Training12.2.1 Market Trends12.2.2 Market Forecast12.3 Health & Fitness12.3.1 Market Trends12.3.2 Market Forecast12.4 IT & Telecom12.4.1 Market Trends12.4.2 Market Forecast12.5 E-Commerce12.5.1 Market Trends12.5.2 Market Forecast12.6 BFSI12.6.1 Market Trends12.6.2 Market Forecast12.7 Government12.7.1 Market Trends12.7.2 Market Forecast12.8 Others12.8.1 Market Trends12.8.2 Market Forecast 13 Market Breakup by Region 14 SWOT Analysis 15 Value Chain Analysis 16 Porters Five Forces Analysis 17 Competitive Landscape17.1 Market Structure17.2 Key Players17.3 Profiles of Key Players17.3.1 Amazon17.3.1.1 Company Overview17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio17.3.1.3 Financials17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.2 Eros International17.3.2.1 Company Overview17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio17.3.3 Facebook Inc.17.3.3.1 Company Overview17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio17.3.3.3 Financials17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.4 Google Inc.17.3.4.1 Company Overview17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio17.3.4.3 Financials17.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.5 Hulu17.3.5.1 Company Overview17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio17.3.6 IBM17.3.6.1 Company Overview17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio17.3.6.3 Financials17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.7 Limelight Networks17.3.7.1 Company Overview17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio17.3.7.3 Financials17.3.8 Microsoft Corporation17.3.8.1 Company Overview17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio17.3.8.3 Financials17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.9 Netflix17.3.9.1 Company Overview17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio17.3.9.3 Financials17.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 17.3.10 Nimbuzz17.3.10.1 Company Overview17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.11 Star India17.3.11.1 Company Overview17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.12 Tencent17.3.12.1 Company Overview17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio17.3.12.3 Financials 17.3.13 Telstra17.3.13.1 Company Overview17.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.14 The Walt Disney Company17.3.14.1 Company Overview17.3.14.2 Product Portfolio17.3.14.3 Financials17.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis 17.3.15 Yahoo!17.3.15.1 Company Overview17.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

