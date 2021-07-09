Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Thermal Ceramic Fabrics To Drive The Thermal Ceramic Sales To Total US$ 6Bn By 2031: Concludes Fact.MR Survey

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Fact.MR analysis predicts the global thermal ceramics market to reach a valuation of US$ 6 billion by 2031 in comparison to the market revenue of US$ 4 billion registered in the year 2020. Owing to extensive rise in demand from the manufacturing industry, the market for thermal ceramics is expected to project growth at a robust CARG of 7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

One of the primary factors driving the sales of thermal ceramics is increasing number of electric vehicles across the globe. An estimate by the International Energy Agency (IEA) states that the number of electric vehicles sales in term of units are expected to reach around 125 million by 2030. As thermal ceramic fibers play a significant role in maintaining the optimum level of temperature for vehicle battery packs, the demand for thermal ceramic is estimated to bolster over the coming years.

However, the unprecedented outbreak of the novel coronavirus k has majorly affected the thermal ceramics landscape. The epidemic has resulted in contracting the global manufacturing prospects amidst mandatory lockdowns, subsequently declining the sales in Q1 and Q2 of 2020. Nevertheless, with resuming on-premise manufacturing activities due to ease in lockdown, the market is expected to project sustainable growth.

Manufacturing industry is dominating the segment, accounting for a revenue share of more than 50% across the globe, on the back of extensive demand for thermal ceramic products from increasing number of boilers, furnaces among other thermal processing equipment in the industry.

With sales of thermal ceramic fabrics forecast to increase at 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, the market players will have lucrative prospects to capitalize on. These fibers are manufactured from alumina and silica and are widely used because of their low thermal conductivity.

"Owing to the surge in the number of electric vehicles, leading market players are focusing on developing high performance, durable, and low thermal conductivity-inducing thermoelectric ceramics to address the increasing demand for better thermal conductivity for electric vehicles batteries ," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

Key Takeaways from Thermal Ceramics Market Analysis

  • The U.S. market for thermal ceramics is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 1 billion by 2021, favored by rise in production of electric vehicles in the country.
  • Asia Pacific is dominating the global thermal ceramics market on the back of high demand for power generation, and metal & mining processing in the region.
  • The market in China is likely to expand at a substantial CAGR of 11% over the forecast period
  • Based on product type, thermal ceramic fibers are estimated to dominate the segment, projecting incline in sales at a CARG of 7% through 2031.
  • Japan and Canada are anticipated to emerge as lucrative markets, expanding at a CAGRs of over 10%, respectively, during the assessment period.

Key Drivers

  • Ongoing expansion of the manufacturing sector is fueling the demand for thermal ceramic.
  • Increasing number of electric vehicles creating sales opportunities for thermal ceramic.
  • Rising awareness regarding clean renewable sources of energy is driving the market growth.

Key Restraints

  • Carcinogenic nature of thermal ceramic fibers is hampering the market growth.
  • Stringent governmental regulation for the novel product launches is a key factor restraining the growth of the thermal ceramic market.

Request Thermal Ceramics Market Customization at

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers in thermal ceramic market for aiming at launching new product lines for multiple end-use industries and are focusing on strategic collaborations and acquisitions as their key expansion strategies. Besides this, some of the market player are emphasizing on exporting their products to other countries to expand their revenue share. For instance,

  • Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd., an inorganic fiber materials manufacturer based in China, shipped 36 containers of luyangwool ceramicR fiber blanket products to Vietnam in June 2021.
  • In January 2020, Morgan Thermal Ceramics, a company based in the U.K., announced launch of a new active and passive thermal management systems to foray into the automotive sector.

Some of the prominent players operating in the thermal ceramic market profiled by Fact.MR are:

  • BNZ Materials Inc.
  • Ibiden Co. Ltd.
  • Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd.
  • Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Morgan Thermal Ceramics
  • Promat GmbH
  • Pyrotek Inc.
  • Rath AG
  • RHI Magnesita N.V.
  • Unifrax I LLC
  • Yeso Insulating Products Company Limited

More Valuable Insights on Thermal Ceramic Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global thermal ceramic market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in thermal ceramic market with detailed segmentation:

  • Product Type
  • Thermal Ceramic Fibers
  • Thermal Ceramic Insulation Bricks
  • End Use
  • Thermal Ceramics for Mining & Metal Processing
  • Thermal Ceramics for Chemicals & Petrochemicals
  • Thermal Ceramics for Manufacturing
  • Thermal Ceramics for Other End Uses
  • Regions
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Thermal Ceramic Market Report

  • The report offers insight into thermal ceramic demand outlook for 2021-2031
  • The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for thermal ceramic market between 2021 and 2031
  • Thermal ceramic market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry
  • Thermal ceramic market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain

Ceramics Market - Ceramics are widely utilized in the construction business, which is rapidly expanding around the world, particularly in developing countries. Growing economies, urbanization, per capita income and spending, GDP growth, and population increase are all driving up demand for building in the housing and commercial sectors. Ceramics are also gaining popularity in end-use industries such as electrical and electronics and automotive.

Advanced Ceramics Market - The advanced ceramics industry is fragmented, with mid- and small-sized companies as well as emerging market players holding sway. While the major manufacturers are expanding their advanced ceramics production capacities, they only account for a small portion of the market's income. Advanced ceramics are in high demand for specific applications in the electronics and automotive industries.

Dielectric Ceramics Market - The extensive use of dielectric ceramics in the wireless communication industry is a major driver of market expansion. In recent years, the wireless communication business has expanded. Cell phones, facsimile (FAX), military radar systems, satellites, intelligent transport systems (ITS), and direct broadcast satellites are all examples of dielectric ceramics applications in the wireless communication business.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to chemical and materials & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact: Mahendra SinghUS Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400 Rockville, MD 20852 United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583E: sales@factmr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermal-ceramic-fabrics-to-drive-the-thermal-ceramic-sales-to-total-us-6bn-by-2031-concludes-factmr-survey-301328697.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
866
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Thermal Ceramic Fabrics#Iea#Cagr#Key Takeaways#Carg#Luyangwool Ceramicr#Bnz Materials Inc#Ibiden Co Ltd#Promat Gmbh Pyrotek Inc#Rath Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Place
Dubai
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
China
Related
Marketsatlantanews.net

Yield Booster Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Yield Booster Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Yield Booster market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Yield Booster industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Drug Modeling Software Market is Going to Boom with Schrodinger, Genedata, Acellera, Certara

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Drug Modeling Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Drug Modeling Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Drug Modeling Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Drug Modeling Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Ion Milling Systems Market Analysis, Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market 2021

Global Research Analysis & Forecasting of the Ion Milling Systems Market Report 2020 – 2026. The Ion Milling Systems report is a diligent exploration of the Ion Milling Systems market and gives insights such as considerable approaches, scope, historical data, and statistical data of the worldwide market. Industrial Stocks, Projected statistics also encompasses in it that is an estimate with the support of a suitable set of methodologies and postulations. The report includes all its important detail unearths the matter-of-fact data and across-the-board research analysis of the Ion Milling Systems market. What’s more, the Ion Milling Systems industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. To examine the impact of various factors against the coronavirus crisis and understand the overall attractiveness of the industry, industry analysis has also been done.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Cellular Insulation Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Glava A/S (Norway), Morgan Thermal Ceramics (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Cellular Insulation Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Cellular Insulation Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Cellular Insulation processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Stem Cell Banking Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Service Type, Bank Type, Utilization, Application And Region

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem Cell Banking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global stem cell banking market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Stem cell banking is one of the most promising as well...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2027 - Increasing Significance Of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations Supports Demand

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $130.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$100 Billion in...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

EnviroGold Global Limited To Commence Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange

Company will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "NVRO" TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroGold Global Limited (" EnviroGold" or the " Company") (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy, today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE"). The Company expects to begin trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "NVRO" as of market open on July 16 th, 2021 (EST).
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Toys Market In Europe To Witness $ 8.75 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The toys market in Europe from the Leisure Products industry is poised to grow by USD 8.75 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the toys market in Europe will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 5%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Report 2021-2026: RT-PCR, Rapid Diagnostics Test, ELISA Test And Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serological), By Use (Multiple Test v/s Single Test), By Full Test Time, By Technology, By Specimen Type, By Mobility, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Bank Of Montreal Announces Subordinated Note Issue

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (BMO) - Get Report today announced a domestic public offering of $1.00 billion of subordinated notes (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Notes") through its Canadian Medium-Term Note Program. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general banking purposes.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Power Battery Management System Market 2021-2026 By Size Development Trends, Competitive Landscape by Top Key Players:- LG Chem, ABB, Robert Bosch, AES Energy Storage, Continental, Hyundai KEFICO, AEG Power Solutions, Greensmith Energy, Su-Kam Power Systems, Exide Industries,

Introduction & Scope: Global Power Battery Management System Market. This in-depth research offering entailing key developments in Global Power Battery Management System Market have demonstrated extensive information pertaining to detailed coverage, with appropriate references of definition, application and regional scope. This well-researched market output delivers pertinent details on various concurrent...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

PrimeKey, Gold Standard For Digital Security In Electric Vehicles, Sponsors Hansen Motorsport

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeKey, a leading open-source identity and digital signing solutions company, today announced it will sponsor Hansen Motorsport during the 2021 rallycross season, advancing visibility and its leadership in public key identity (PKI) technology for electric vehicles (EVs). PKI technology enables automotive manufacturers to establish trusted signature, encryption, and identity between a driver and a car's systems. PrimeKey's PKI technology is currently installed on over 900,000 EVs today; five of the top EV-only manufacturers in the world deploy PrimeKey solutions to protect their cars.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Burloak Technologies Scales Capacity With California Additive Manufacturing Facility

OAKVILLE, ON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Burloak Technologies Inc., a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, today announced the establishment of its second additive manufacturing center in Camarillo, California. With the addition of this facility, Burloak Technologies becomes North America's first multi-site additive manufacturing services provider, offering full Design for Additive Manufacturing (DFAM) expertise at scale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy