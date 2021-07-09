Cancel
HighPoint Technology Group Ranked On Channel Futures MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers

HOUSTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HighPoint Technology Group has once again been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

The HighPoint Technology Group has been selected as one of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name the HighPoint Technology Group to the 2021 MSP 501.

"Our company works relentlessly to provide the best customer service while always maintaining a consistent and relevant portfolio of IT services even in these changing times. We maintain a steadfast commitment to our corporate culture and delivery methodologies and this type of recognition from the MSP 501 reinforces the fact that we are on point," said Steve Guistwite, President and CEO of HighPoint. "As with years past, it is an incredible honor to be named as one of the premier service providers in our industry, and we look forward to raising our own expectations even higher moving forward into the future."

This year's list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the MSP Summit held Nov. 1-2 in Las Vegas as part of the Channel Partners Conf. & Expo.

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces.

"The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. "Coordinated by Channel Futures MSP 501 editor Allison Francis, this year's list was clearly one of the best ever on record."

"Vendors that are aligned with the Channel Futures MSP 501 are driving a new wave of innovation in the industry. Through their partnerships they are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward," said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2021 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector."

The MSP 501 winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo / MSP Summit, Nov. 1-4, in Las Vegas.

The complete 2021 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures' website.

Background

The 2021 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from March 1-May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About HighPoint Technology Group

The HighPoint Technology Group is a Houston based IT Managed Services, Consulting, and Hybrid Cloud provider serving customers in over 22 states. HighPoint delivers a complete IT services portfolio through the lens of a unique customer service model built around a Disney-like customer service experience. Established in 2010, the HighPoint Technology Group provides security consulting services, outsourcing and managed services, as well as a complete data center portfolio including our Volaré Cloud Solution, a hyper-connected private and public cloud infrastructure built to support most enterprise organizations.

For more information on HighPoint, visit https://www.gohighpoint.com

Media Contact Steve Guistwite

President and CEO

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry, Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; We are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Media Contact Ginette Andre

Associate Marketer, VIP Relations

Allison Francis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highpoint-technology-group-ranked-on-channel-futures-msp-501tech-industrys-most-prestigious-list-of-global-managed-service-providers-301328542.html

SOURCE HighPoint Technology Group

