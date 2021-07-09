Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

SmartRent Announces Hirings For Student Housing

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRent , an enterprise smart home and smart building technology platform for real estate owners, managers, and residents, today announced the hiring of team members for the development of its new student housing division.

SmartRent Regional Sales Executive Lillian Scholz is one of three team members who will move over to student housing. Scholz recently joined the SmartRent team after serving as a staffing consultant with Beacon Hill Staffing Group's technology specialty division, which provides consulting and project management services to the IT departments at top companies.

Also making the move to SmartRent's student housing division is Connor Blunt, previously an inside sales specialist with SmartRent's Alloy Smart Home line. Blunt, who has worked to help home builders accelerate their sales cycles and increase prospect traffic through the deployment of SmartRent's self-guided tour platform, will refocus his efforts on student housing initiatives as a regional sales executive.

Matthew Godfrey is also joining the SmartRent student housing team as Sales Director. Matthew is a veteran of the student housing industry and comes from a Fortune 50 company where he specialized in managed WiFi and IoT. He has been involved with numerous student housing retrofits and portfolio deals across the nation. Matthew takes involvement in the sales cycle from inception to implementation and drives NOI with SR and owners/developers alike.

"We're excited about the development of our student housing division, and also happy to announce the industry professionals who will be leading our expansion into the student housing sector," said CJ Edmonds, CRO for SmartRent. "The student demographic is incredibly responsive to technology and smart home innovations, and they expect to be able to manage their lives and their homes from their mobile devices. We're pleased to have the team in place to deliver SmartRent solutions to the student housing market."

SmartRent enables property managers to streamline processes and remotely manage properties with a full suite of real estate solutions, including self-guided touring software, community WiFi, communitywide access control with software and hardware integrations, asset protection sensors, centralized parking management and smart home products. SmartRent is the smart home automation provider for Lennar, IvyHomes, AIMCO, Cortland, Edward Rose & Sons, Essex, Equity, Heitman, MAA, Starwood Capital Group, Venterra Realty, UDR, and another 131 owner/operators.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent is an enterprise smart home and building technology platform for real estate owners, managers and residents. SmartRent's solutions provide seamless visibility and control over assets while delivering additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control app for residents. Our Proprietary software integrates with third-party hardware and software to provide users with one centralized platform. For more information, please visit smartrent.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartrent-announces-hirings-for-student-housing-301328724.html

SOURCE SmartRent

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
867
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Housing#Housing Market#Software#Smartrent Regional Sales#Alloy Smart Home#Wifi#Noi#Sr#Lennar#Ivyhomes#Aimco#Edward Rose Sons#Maa#Starwood Capital Group#Venterra Realty#Smartrent Founded
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (07/18)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Interested in sales, customer service, contact center management, and related roles in a fast-growth and high-promotion industry? BestCompaniesAZ and Career Connectors invite you to the “Professional Sales & Client Services Elevation Event” on July 29 at 9am! Learn current Tips, Trends, and ways to Upskill from their esteemed panel as you network with professional peers, and engage with 20+ award-winning HIRING companies! RSVP here.
Real Estatemultihousingnews.com

Student Housing Opportunity Persists Despite Growth Decline

Student housing will continue to be in demand over the next decade. But growth in enrollment will decline due to Generation Z being a smaller cohort than Millennials. The reduced population of students, along with the impact of the COVID-fueled economic downturn, will yield uneven enrollment growth at the nation’s universities and colleges.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Demographics Means Student Housing Will Remain A Solid Bet

Despite tepid growth at best in average enrollment figures for post-secondary schools, the US institutional student housing market is poised to remain a steady option for real estate investors, according to a new report from the National Multifamily Housing Council. NMHC estimates the student housing market will grow from 8.5...
Visual Artmultihousingnews.com

What’s Shaping Student Housing Design?

The health crisis has changed how space is utilized and reshaped design standards across all asset types. Student housing design principles are now focused on creating spaces that consider both physical and mental wellbeing, all while keeping students connected. In the interview below, BKV Group Director of Interior Design &...
Ann Arbor, MIMarie Evening News

GLIA hires project manager, announces Island Summit

ANN ARBOR — The Great Lakes Islands Alliance, a voluntary, bi-national network of leaders from 15 populated islands in the Great Lakes, has taken a major step forward with the hiring of its first paid employee. Peter Huston of Put-in-Bay, Ohio, was hired as the Great Lakes Islands Alliance Project...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

BluIP Announces New Hire Lasse Norgaard

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. BluIP, Inc., leading provider of cloud communications and artificial intelligence solutions, announced today the appointment of Lasse Norgaard as Sr. Director, Product Offerings. Lasse brings with him more than 15 years of technology and telephony architecture leadership experience. Norgaard, most recently, served as a...
Charleston, SCcrbjbizwire.com

Reveer Group Announces New Hire

Charleston, SC – Charleston-based engineering firm, Reveer Group, announced the hiring of a new employee. Ryan Gallagher, EIT joined Reveer as a Staff Civil Engineer. Ryan holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil/Environmental Engineering from Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ. Ryan comes to Reveer with over 3 years of experience in design and inspection of roadway reconstruction, on-street and off-street bikeway/greenway facilities, park/sports facility construction, and large-scale site development projects.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

5th Kind, Collaborative Media Solutions, Announces Investment Round With HCAP

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based 5th Kind, Inc., creator of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios, today announced its first funding round. The investing partnership provided by HCAP Partners will help accelerate the company's growth to support increasing demand for its highly secure digital asset and workflow management platform. Tim Bubnack, HCAP Managing Partner with more than 25 years investing in growth-stage startups and small businesses, is joining 5th Kind's Board of Directors.
Minneapolis, KSPosted by
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Minneapolis Housing Authority is hiring

Minneapolis Housing Authority is seeking applications for the position of Maintenance Technician. This is a full-time position that will require on-call availability. Applicants should have some experience with plumbing, electrical and carpentry and have a valid driver’s license. A track record of responsibility and excellent customer service is essential. Opportunity...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Student Housing Rebounding Quickly In a Post-COVID World

After being hard-hit during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the student housing sector continues a relatively quick rebound, with preleasing activity rising at the highest monthly rate since March of last year. According to a new analysis by the National Multifamily Housing Council, preleasing among the RealPage 175 increased...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Williamson Source

Red Robin Announces Second National Hiring Day

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is building upon the success of their first national hiring day in June by hosting a second national hiring day on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, to continue encouraging job seekers to learn about the company’s fun-loving culture and excellent benefits and interview for hourly positions. More than 400 Red Robin locations across the country will participate in the event, offering applicants the opportunity to interview in-person from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time. Interested job seekers can schedule interviews on Red Robin’s dedicated website; however, walk-in meetings are also welcome.
Real Estatemultihousingnews.com

Philadelphia Student Housing Community Trades for $20M

DLP Real Estate Capital has acquired the 552-bed The Edge at Kutztown for $20.1 million. Following the purchase, the asset was rebranded as DLP Kutztown. JLL Capital Markets closed the sale of the 184-unit property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The 2008-built community at 2200 Lifestyle Lane...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Housing Committee Announces Results of Review, Acquisition of The Marshall

Updated apartments and suite-stye units for undergraduates living on campus, and additional housing on South Campus for juniors and seniors, graduate students and others are just some of the priority items in Syracuse University’s new housing strategy. The strategy, which follows the completion of a comprehensive housing review that began in 2019, prioritizes student feedback and seeks to meet the needs of today’s undergraduate and graduate students.
Retailsgbonline.com

St. Croix Rods Announces New Hires

St. Croix Rods announced it hired Savannah Stenlund as angler engagement coordinator and Charles Cunningham as IT manager. Stenlund will focus primarily on working with the company’s marketing, sales, and customer teams to ensure frequent and consistent communication with anglers. She also manages St. Croix’s pro staff and the company’s Guide and Scholastic Programs.
Kutztown, PAlvb.com

DLP buys student housing near Kutztown University

DLP Real Estate Capital has acquired The Edge at Kutztown, a student housing community that was constructed in 2008 and is located near the Kutztown University Campus. Writer Stacy Wescoe has her finger on the pulse of the business community in the Greater Lehigh Valley and keeps you up-to-date with technology and trends, plus what coworkers and competitors are talking about around the water cooler — and on social media. She can be reached at swescoe@bridgetowermedia.com or 610-807-9619, ext. 4104. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.
Breckenridge, COleadvilleherald

CMC announces large housing initiative

On June 22, the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees announced a $40 million housing initiative that will bring apartment-style student housing to four of its campuses. Colorado Mountain College (CMC) campuses in Breckenridge, Edwards at Vail Valley, Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs and Steamboat Springs are each slated for 38 units (with approximately 50-60 beds) of on-campus housing, with the potential to add units in the future. These campuses were selected based on anticipated student demand, escalating housing scarcity in these high-cost mountain resort communities, and the availability of CMC-owned land in these locations.
Businessdrugstorenews.com

Maesa announces executive leadership hires

Tara Brown has been named the company’s group chief marketing officer, effective July 6. Brown’s past experience includes 20 years of working in CPG, specifically in the beauty and personal care markets. Most recently, she served as the vice president of Keurig brand marketing. Prior to that, she was a...
Athens, GAflagpole.com

Another Expensive Student Housing Development Proposed Downtown

What a big-city developer would call “affordable housing” according to federal guidelines and what’s actually affordable for the average Athens resident are two different things—a dichotomy made clear by another proposed apartment building just a few blocks away from the Varsity. Austin, TX-based real estate company Lincoln Ventures is proposing...
Brentwood, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

New Hires Announced for AC Hotel at Hill Center

Yedla Management Company announced two key leadership hires for its new AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood. The 148-room property, slated to open in August, is the second AC Hotels by Marriott® to open in Tennessee, 5007 Maryland Way, Brentwood. Michael Hickerson joins as General Manager (GM), and Michael Owenby will serve...

Comments / 0

Community Policy