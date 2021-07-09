Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Student Direct Stream Expanded In The Americas - Faster Study Permit Application Option Is Now Available In 7 Caribbean And Central And South American Countries

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

OTTAWA, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - As we emerge from the global pandemic in the months ahead, Canada's International Student Program can play an important role in our economic recovery.

That is why, starting today, applicants will be able to apply for a study permit using the Student Direct Stream (SDS) if they live in:

  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Brazil
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Peru
  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Trinidad and Tobago

The SDS was launched in 2018 as an option to support faster processing for eligible post-secondary students. Through the SDS, an applicant provides additional information up front, allowing officers to make a thorough assessment and final decision quickly.

With the additional countries announced today, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is now offering the SDS to students in a total of 14 countries. IRCC is committed to the continued expansion of the SDS in support of Canada's International Education Strategy (2019-2024) and its goal of welcoming more international students from a broad range of source countries.

International students who are currently abroad and looking to begin or resume their studies in person soon will likely continue facing challenges in travelling to Canada, with ongoing reduced flight availability expected in the weeks and months ahead. Students must follow their designated learning institution's COVID-19 readiness plan, including planning to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Students are required to submit quarantine and vaccination details using the ArriveCAN app before travelling to Canada. Those who meet Canada's criteria as a fully vaccinated traveller can be exempted from the quarantine requirement by a border services officer upon entering Canada.

Quote

"Our country's diverse and inclusive society, high quality educational institutions and opportunities to work or immigrate after graduation have made Canada a leading destination of choice for students from around the world. The global pandemic has caused disruptions and distress for everyone, including international students. By expanding the Student Direct Stream to a more diverse range of prospective students, we have great optimism that international education will recover, and indeed flourish, as Canada emerges from the pandemic."- The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, P.C., M.P., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts:

  • IRCC first launched the SDS for China, India, the Philippines and Vietnam in 2018; it was expanded to include Pakistan, Morocco and Senegal in 2019.
  • Nearly 16,000 study permits were issued in 2019 to applicants from the 7 new SDS countries, including about 10,000 from Brazil and 4,400 from Colombia.
  • Applicants who use the SDS provide results of English or French language tests, and proof that they have access to a student Guaranteed Investment Certificate with a minimum of $10,000 in it as additional evidence that they will be able to financially sustain themselves in Canada during their studies. They must also have completed an immigration medical exam and provided their biometrics before applying.
  • In 2018, international students accounted for more than $22 billion in spending in Canada, representing 17.4% of Canada's total service exports that year.

Related products:

  • News release: Expansion of Student Direct Stream to support Francophone immigration
  • News release: Student Direct Stream expanded to Pakistan
  • News release: IRCC improves the processing of student applications from China, India, Vietnam and the Philippines

Associated links:

  • International Education Strategy (2019-2024)

Follow us:

  • Twitter.com/CitImmCanada

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
867
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean Countries#South American#Cnw#Sds#Ircc#M P#Pakistan News#Twitter Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Education
Country
India
Country
Vietnam
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
LifestyleTravelPulse

AmaWaterways Expands Into South America

AmaWaterways is expanding into South America, its fourth continent. The river cruise expert will start operating cruises on the Magdalena River in Colombia in December 2023 in a partnership with Metropolitan Touring, a South America specialist. As the first luxury river line on the Magdalena, the Colombia cruises will be...
Soccercdcgamingreports.com

Genius Sports expands South American soccer reach in Colombia

Genius Sports is extending its presence in South America with an agreement with Colombian soccer. Two weeks after announcing an exclusive data deal with the Argentine Football Association, Genius Sports has acquired the exclusive rights to distribute sports betting data and live streams from DIMAYOR, the governing body for Colombia’s top soccer competitions. That includes matches from the country’s top two leagues, its tournaments and its national cup.
AmericasPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Supports Sustainable Waste Management Systems For The Confederacy Of Mainland Mi'kmaq

MILLBROOK FIRST NATION, TRADITIONAL AND UNCEDED MI'KMAQ TERRITORY, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to invest in sustainable waste management systems through modern infrastructure, operations, training and partnerships. Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced $1.1 million in support of the Confederacy of...
JobsLas Vegas Herald

How to Work in Canada Using IEC

International Experience Canada (IEC) is a set of programs that allows young people to live and work temporarily in Canada. Foreign nationals who successfully complete one of the IEC programs will be eligible to apply for a Canadian work permit without undergoing a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). Additionally, IEC permits temporary stay in Canada for a maximum of one year with the approval of work permits.
Lifestyleworldairlinenews.com

KLM network in Caribbean and South America returns to 2019 strength

Only essential travel is currently permitted to many countries in the Caribbean and South America; considerable travel restrictions remain in place. Mandatory quarantine is also required for travelers arriving from some countries. KLM’s global network of destinations is at the heart of KLM’s strategy to emerge stronger and more competitive...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Government of Canada and Province of Nova Scotia invest $1.4 million in lobster quality for Cape Breton

DARTMOUTH, NS, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's fisheries are the backbone of many coastal communities and a driving force in our national economy. The seafood sector is a rapidly shifting environment – competition is intensifying, consumers are increasingly emphasizing sustainability and quality. This is why the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia today are making strategic investments through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund.
Video Gamesaithority.com

EDYE Is Now Available On The Roku Platform In The US And Latin America

HITN offers Roku users exclusive premium content for preschool children and parents as of July 9th on the EDYE APP. HITN-TV announced an agreement with Roku to include EDYE’s educational entertainment programming in the U.S. and Latin America*. EDYE is the first Spanish language premium SVOD subscription service designed for preschool children and their parents. This partnership allows Roku users to access over 70 preschool series from top animated content producers from around the world, anytime and anywhere, offering more than 2,500 episodes along with interactive parent guides that create learning opportunities for families to spend quality time together.
Lifestyleairlinegeeks.com

KLM Increases Destinations in South America, Caribbean

KLM announced Wednesday that its route network was closer to operating at full strength as it raises the number of destinations it is serving within South America and the Caribbean, reaching 2019 levels with 17 destinations at the end of the quarter. Destinations currently served in South America include the...
JobsPosted by
TheStreet

New Open Work Permit Available For Recent Permanent Residency Applicants

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship announced today that, beginning July 26, 2021, individuals who have applied for the recently opened pathway to permanent residence will be eligible for an open work permit while awaiting the results of their application.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...

Comments / 0

Community Policy