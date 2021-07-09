Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Westchester, A Chubb Company, Appoints Thomas McLaughlin Head Of Its Casualty Practice

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westchester, Chubb's wholesale excess and surplus insurance business, has appointed Thomas (Tom) McLaughlin Executive Vice President of its Casualty Practice. In this capacity, Mr. McLaughlin will have oversight of product and business development, underwriting operations, and profit and loss performance.

Mr. McLaughlin succeeds Mr. Dean Andrighetto, who has announced his retirement. Mr. McLaughlin will be based in Boston, MA, and report to Scott Meyer, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, and Division President of Westchester.

"Tom has the ideal background for leading our casualty unit," said Mr. Meyer. "His experience and a proven track record in excess and surplus lines, specifically in the areas of underwriting, wholesale distribution and executive leadership, coupled with his outstanding reputation among wholesale brokers make him a perfect fit for this role. I look forward to working with him to continue with the successes we have experienced to date."

Thomas McLaughlin joined Westchester in June 2019 as Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Northeast Regional Manager for its Casualty Division. He has more than two decades of experience in the insurance industry, where he has held a variety of leadership roles. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Boston College, a JD from Suffolk University Law School, and is a member of the Massachusetts Bar.

"On behalf of my colleagues, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to Dean Andrighetto for his many contributions to Westchester over the last three and a half decades," said Mr. Meyer. "He has played a pivotal role in helping to shape Westchester as one of the largest excess and surplus lines carriers in the U.S. We wish him and his family all the very best during this next chapter of his life."

About WestchesterWestchester is one of the largest and most diverse excess and surplus lines commercial property and casualty insurance underwriters in the United States. Focused on the wholesale distribution channel, Westchester provides innovative specialty products for property, specialty casualty, environmental, professional risk, inland marine, product recall, small business, binding and programs. The business is further distinguished by exceptional financial strength, underwriting excellence and superior claims handling expertise. Westchester is a Chubb company. Additional information on Westchester can be found at www.westchester.com.

About ChubbChubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (CB) - Get Report and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westchester-a-chubb-company-appoints-thomas-mclaughlin-head-of-its-casualty-practice-301328738.html

SOURCE Chubb

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
866
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualty Insurance#Insurance Company#Property Insurance#Chubb Company#Casualty Practice#Chubb Group#Northeast Regional#Casualty Division#Boston College#Jd#The Massachusetts Bar#Westchesterwestchester#Chubbchubb#Chubb Limited
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Business
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

High Liner Foods Appoints Anthony Rasetta as Chief Commercial Officer

LUNENBURG, NS, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company") announces the appointment of Anthony Rasetta as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Anthony Rasetta brings extensive experience in developing, marketing, and selling multinational food and snacking brands. Anthony has held a variety...
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: Church Mutual Adds Stampen as Chief People Officer; Lau Now COO at Robertson Ryan; J.M. Wilson Promotes Mandwee, Hires Head and Durflinger

Pamela Stampen has been named chief people officer of Merrill, Wisconsin-based Church Mutual Insurance Co., reporting to Rich Poirier, president and CEO. Stampen’s role will encompass all the essential elements of recruitment and retention – learning and development, organizational development, human resources, diversity and inclusion – and the leaders of each function will report directly to her.
Businessfranchising.com

Jill Golder Joins MOD Board Of Directors

July 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // SEATTLE - MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first fast casual pizza pioneer, today announced the addition of Jill Golder to its Board of Directors. Ms. Golder, a veteran in the restaurant industry, spent more than three decades in finance leadership at category-leading brands. Ms. Golder is a current board member of ABM Industries, where she serves on the audit and governance committees and of IZEA Worldwide, where she chairs the audit committee and serves on the governance committee.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Technology Industry Veteran Scott Wagner Joins True Wind As Head Of Strategic Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Wind Capital ("True Wind"), a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies, today announced that technology industry veteran Scott Wagner has joined the firm as Head of Strategic Capital. In this new role, Mr. Wagner will be responsible for leading True Wind's SPAC franchise and overseeing its operations. Mr. Wagner has been closely involved with True Wind Capital, having served as an independent board member to prior True Wind SPACs and as an advisor to the firm for over five years.
BusinessTimes Union

Foresight Expands Executive Team Appointing Laura Gomez Thomas as New Vice President of Claims

Thomas is bringing her extensive background in claims to strengthen the growing insurtech. Foresight Risk & Insurance Services, an insurtech company modernizing workers comp and rewarding proactive insureds with lower premiums, announced that Laura Gomez Thomas will now oversee the company’s claims program as Vice President of Claims. In her new role, Thomas will be a critical partner to all parties involved in facilitating the mission Foresight has committed to.
Businessaustinnews.net

Inovatec Appoints Bob Metodiev Head of Business Development

Fintech Veteran Will Oversee Growth Strategies for Innovative Cloud-based LOS and LMS Solutions. BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Inovatec Systems Corp., a provider of industry-leading cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions, has appointed Bob Metodiev as its new Head of Business Development. A former executive at financial services giant Equifax, Metodiev was selected to lead Inovatec's business development initiatives and drive its growth strategy across North America. As part of his responsibilities, Metodiev will help build strategic partner alliances that will accelerate growth in the automotive and equipment lending spaces.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Goodwin taps Morgan Lewis partner to lead public company practice

(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter said Wednesday that Sean Donahue, a longtime Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partner, has joined the firm in Washington, D.C., to lead its public company advisory practice. Donahue was an attorney advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission's Corporation Finance Division before joining Morgan Lewis in 2011.
BusinessTimes Union

Vbrick Appoints Enterprise Software Veteran as Chief Revenue Officer

HERNDON, Va. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Vbrick, the leader in enterprise video solutions, today announced that it has appointed Jim Rich as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate new customer acquisition and revenue growth. Vbrick is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Rich to the position of CRO reporting to...
San Francisco, CASFGate

SigFig Names Claire Huang to Its Board of Directors

Former JPMorgan Chase CMO brings valuable insights and experiences in retail banking. SigFig today announced Claire Huang has been named an independent director to its board of directors. She will be focused on continuing SigFig’s goal of delivering customer-focused digital solutions that bring banks closer to their customers. The pandemic...
Stamford, CTPosted by
WestfairOnline

Leadership team changes at Stamford’s Aircastle Ltd.

Aircastle Ltd., the Stamford-based company that acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world, has announced several changes among its senior management. Dane Silverman has been promoted to chief accounting officer from vice president and controller, a position he’s held since joining the company in September...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

5th Kind, Collaborative Media Solutions, Announces Investment Round With HCAP

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based 5th Kind, Inc., creator of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios, today announced its first funding round. The investing partnership provided by HCAP Partners will help accelerate the company's growth to support increasing demand for its highly secure digital asset and workflow management platform. Tim Bubnack, HCAP Managing Partner with more than 25 years investing in growth-stage startups and small businesses, is joining 5th Kind's Board of Directors.
Los Angeles, CASFGate

New Chief Financial Officer Joins Convoso Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Convoso, developer and provider of contact center software solutions, announced the appointment this week of Edward Chung as Chief Financial Officer, a key addition to the leadership team at the Company. Ed brings years of leadership experience advising on and managing the financial operations...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ian Burnstein Joins Wesana Health Board Of Directors

TORONTO and CHICAGO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. ("Wesana" or the "Company") (CSE: WESA), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, today announced the addition of Ian Burnstein to its Board of Directors. It was previously announced on July 14, 2021 that Mr. Burnstein was appointed to the Company's advisory board.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

PEG, LLC. Selected By Stanley Martin Homes

FAIRFAX, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PEG, LLC. (PEG) is pleased to announce their selection by Stanley Martin Homes, the 2021 Builder of the Year, for guidance, implementation, and responsibility of all aspects of their need in the fields of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design, energy efficiency, sustainability, resiliency and built environment consulting.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
Westchester County, NYdailyvoice.com

Westchester Native Replaces Jeff Bezos As Head Of Amazon

A native New Yorker from the region has replaced Jeff Bezos as the CEO of Amazon. Hudson Valley native Andy Jassy, who grew up in Westchester County, has worked at Amazon since 1997, and he previously served as the company's CEO of web services, according to Business Insider. Earlier this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy