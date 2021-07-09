More sharing, less shame: CompTIA ISAO wants to change the standard response to ransomware attacks

A massive ransomware attack launched as people across the U.S. clocked out for the Fourth of July weekend has affected more than 1,000 companies worldwide. The REvil gang, a major Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate, took responsibility for the incident in a ransom notice posted to the dark web over the weekend, according to The Record. The group of cybercriminals estimated that they infected more than one million systems, and requested $70 million in Bitcoin to publish a public universal decryptor that will unlock all affected computers.