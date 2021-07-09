Cancel
More sharing, less shame: CompTIA ISAO wants to change the standard response to ransomware attacks

By Veronica Combs
TechRepublic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe information sharing organization helps companies deal with security threats and supports more collaboration overall. Ransomware attacks are not going to stop any time soon and bad actors refine their attack techniques with every new breach. In addition to following best practices for securing networks and data, industry leaders and businesses of all sizes should prioritize information sharing.

