Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Semi-Retired MD Launches Bookkeeping Course For Physicians Who Invest In Cashflowing Rentals

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

SEATTLE, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Semi-Retired MD (SRMD) , a company founded by two doctors who teach other doctors how to invest in real estate, has launched a bookkeeping course for other physician investors. Fast FIRE Bookkeeping for Real Estate Investors is a self-paced, online course that teaches physician real estate investors how to set up and maintain their own books so they can save money, prevent costly errors, and maximize tax deductions.

"What investors don't realize is that there's often hidden money buried in the receipts of their business."

"When we started investing in real estate ourselves, we discovered that it's costly to hire a bookkeeper for a real estate business," said SRMD CEO and Co-Founder Letizia Alto, M.D. "We also learned that many bookkeepers didn't understand how to capture all of the unique transactions that happen in a real estate business. So we were missing out on critical business information that would have allowed us to identify opportunities to increase our income or decrease our expenses."

"Many physician real estate investors find the bookkeeping aspect of their rental businesses tedious at best, and stressful at worst," said SRMD Co-Founder Kenji Asakura, M.D. "What they don't realize is that there's often hidden money buried in the receipts of their business. They're missing out on tax deductions, opportunities to make more money from their cashflowing rental properties, and even situations where they've been charged incorrectly for services pertaining to their businesses."

The Fast FIRE Bookkeeping course is available from 7/9/21 to 7/16/21 for a $300 discount. People who enroll during that time also get access to a two-hour, live session with a real estate bookkeeping expert who will demo a QuickBooks® set up using the course's proprietary Chart of Accounts template. The template has all of the income and expense categories relevant to cashflowing rental businesses already set up, which will save course participants many hours trying to set up their books so they can run meaningful reports.

For more information on Semi-Retired MD's Bookkeeping course, click here.

ABOUT SEMI-RETIRED MD

Semi-Retired MD (SRMD) was founded in 2018 by Letizia Alto M.D. and Kenji Asakura M.D. The physician couple began Semi-Retired MD as a blog to educate physicians about real estate investing. Today, Semi-Retired MD has grown into a multi-million dollar company with a mission to serve the medical community offering proven courses and strategies that can help physicians achieve financial and time freedom and practice medicine on their own terms.

Their flagship online course, Zero to Freedom Through Cashflowing Rentals, teaches physicians and high-income earners the exact process they used to replace their clinical incomes and achieve financial freedom in less than five years buying investment real estate. Since 2018 they have taught over 2,000 physicians and their families how to successfully invest in cashflowing rentals. For more information on Semi-Retired MD visit https://semiretiredmd.com/

Kenji Asakura, M.D.206.491.1964 info@semiretiredmd.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semi-retired-md-launches-bookkeeping-course-for-physicians-who-invest-in-cashflowing-rentals-301328751.html

SOURCE Semi-Retired MD

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
864
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Investing#Physicians#Bookkeeping#Tax Deductions#Srmd Ceo#Co Founder#Quickbooks#Semi Retired Md#Semi#Md Semi Retired Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Real Estatesnntv.com

6 Real Estate Investing Errors and How to Avoid Them

Originally Posted On: 6 Real Estate Investing Errors and How to Avoid Them | The News God. Real estate is the most consistent builder of wealth on the planet. Those that invest in it tend to do better with more reliability than those that invest in other asset classes like stocks or currencies.
Real EstateLifehacker

How to Make Your First Real Estate Investment

So, it’s time to make your first real estate investment. Whether you’re buying yourself a condo or house, or looking to flip one for profit, you’re taking a big step. We asked experts for some advice. Don’t go into real estate investing alone. You might be living alone, but you...
Economy9&10 News

Retiring Well: Investment Planning

Retirement tips come your way every Sunday on 9&10 News at 11:30 a.m. on the show, Retiring Well. This week they’ll be talking about investment planning and how when the DOW, S&P, and NASDAQ dips, it can be stressful for some investors. “When looking at your IRA it can be...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Ally Invest Managed Portfolios review: Automated ETF portfolios with no fees

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Ally Invest Managed Portfolios is an Ally Bank-affiliated automated investing...
Real Estatepittsburghbettertimes.com

Simple Ways To Start Investing in Real Estate

Have you been thinking about your financial goals lately? Researching on the best methods to build personal wealth for the future? When the stock market is performing satisfactorily, not as many people talk about the potential asset of real estate investing. Considering the benefits of this investment category is a must-do for modern consumers. While the risk is on many occasions just as great—and the challenge is oftentimes dicier—the lucrative rewards are second to none.
EconomyPosted by
Retirement Daily

Goals-based Investing: Who is It For?

Since the announcement that my book would be published in the Fall, I have received numerous inquiries about who it was written for, and who would benefit from reading it. My publisher and agent would probably say that everyone would benefit from my book – which may be true, but I wrote it with a specific audience in mind.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Payer Launches Joint Venture to Support Independent Physician Practices

The new joint venture in North Carolina will help independent physician practices by easing administrative burdens and bolstering value-based care capabilities. A new joint venture in North Carolina that pairs a payer with a management services company is designed to support independent physician practices during the shift to value-based care.
House Rentuniversityherald.com

Is a Rental Property the Perfect Post-College Investment?

If you're making good money after graduation, you may be planning ahead for your first big investment. Wiping out student loan debt, getting credit card balances under control, and building up your savings should be top priorities, but eventually, you'll want to find opportunities to make money as well. For...
Personal FinanceKenosha News.com

Is a Single Vanguard Fund Enough to Invest for Retirement?

Vanguard has made its name by offering low-cost index funds that require little to no ongoing management on the part of the investor. This has helped the investing behemoth accumulate over $7.2 billion in assets under management -- a number steadily growing by the day. Some of Vanguard's LifeStrategy Funds...
Real EstateThrive Global

Emir Dukic of Rabbu: “Don’t do arbitrage deals”

Don’t do arbitrage deals. Real estate arbitrage occurs when an investor ‘sells low and buys high,’ but does so in a matter of days or weeks, often times not even exchanging money for the sale until they have the buyer ready. This is often a make-money-fast strategy that isn’t sustainable, and doesn’t provide any real value in the market.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Demographics Means Student Housing Will Remain A Solid Bet

Despite tepid growth at best in average enrollment figures for post-secondary schools, the US institutional student housing market is poised to remain a steady option for real estate investors, according to a new report from the National Multifamily Housing Council. NMHC estimates the student housing market will grow from 8.5...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

5th Kind, Collaborative Media Solutions, Announces Investment Round With HCAP

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based 5th Kind, Inc., creator of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios, today announced its first funding round. The investing partnership provided by HCAP Partners will help accelerate the company's growth to support increasing demand for its highly secure digital asset and workflow management platform. Tim Bubnack, HCAP Managing Partner with more than 25 years investing in growth-stage startups and small businesses, is joining 5th Kind's Board of Directors.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Investments pour into single-family rentals as home prices soar

When Doug Brien looks at opportunities in the single-family rental business, he sees a pair of goal posts a mile wide. Brien, a retired NFL placekicker, is aiming to become the biggest single-family landlord in the country, and he isn’t accustomed to missing. He completed 80.2 percent of his field goal kicks during 12 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers. Now, with backing from Invesco, he says he’s planning to spend as much as $5 billion buying 1,000 homes per month in the next 18 months.
RetailPosted by
WWD

Vince Extends Rental Services By Launching ‘Borrow’

Vince is launching Borrow, a service enabling consumers to rent items from both the men’s and women’s Vince collections without a subscription fee, WWD has learned. An announcement on Borrow, described by Vince officials as “a first-to-market men’s and women’s rental experience” within the brand’s e-commerce site, is expected Tuesday.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy